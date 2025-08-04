12:00 A day in the life of your local official

1:00 Fairport focuses on a walkable, diverse village

What does your elected official do all day? We usually hear about our state lawmakers when there’s a big vote or controversy. This hour, guest host Veronica Volk is going behind the scenes with two Assemblymembers – a Republican and a Democrat – to hear how they spend their time, what constituents don’t see, and how they work across party lines.

In studio:



Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, District 135

Assemblymember Josh Jensen, District 134

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. Fairport has been growing — welcoming new businesses that mix with a range of housing designed for all ages. We talk about the vision of making a truly walkable, bikeable village with a diverse range of options for people who live nearby.

Our guests:



Julie Domaratz, mayor of the village of Fairport

Bryan White, manager of the village of Fairport and general manager of electric operations for Fairport Municipal Commission

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.