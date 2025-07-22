© 2025 WXXI News
Jimmy Vielkind talks "Big Beautiful" and GOP state politics

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Andrew Waite
Published July 22, 2025 at 3:21 PM EDT
New York Congressman Mike Lawler speaking at a town hall at Mahopac High School.
Jesse King
Summer is typically a slower time in New York state government. But this year, Governor Kathy Hochul has already gathered her cabinet in Albany to discuss the effects of the new federal domestic agenda package. The Democrat warns President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” has set up a health care cliff in New York, among other impacts. Speaking with WAMC’s Andrew Waite, the New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind says state officials are facing uncertainty.
Andrew Waite
Andrew Waite has worked as The Daily Gazette’s featured news columnist, an editor at Alaska Airlines magazine, and in community newspapers in Montana and Alaska. He is a graduate of Albany High School and Boston University’s journalism school, and he returned to the Capital Region with his wife, daughter and son in 2021.
