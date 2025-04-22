12:00: Local football coach Moe Jackson on his role both on and off the field

1:00: Executive chef Kayjona Rogers on making her mark in the culinary arts

Moe Jackson's football coaching career made headlines after he parted ways with Aquinas Institute in early March. Jackson led the football team to a Section V championship, but alleges that racial bias played a role in his termination. Less than a month later, he was hired by Vertus High School, a predominantly Black all-boys charter school, to lead their young football program. While his role at Aquinas was bringing the storied program to victory, at Vertus, it's also about nurturing young Black men. This hour guest host Racquel Stephen sits down with Coach Jackson to talk about his coaching philosophy, the value of mentorship, and what those relationships mean for both young people and the adults who support them. Our guests:



Moe Jackson, football coach at Vertus Charter High School

Maurice Rice, lead preceptor at Vertus Charter High School

Yariel Madina, student at Vertus Charter High School

Michael Rogers, student at Vertus Charter High School

Then in our second hour, Kayjona Rogers is the 28-year-old executive chef at Studio Lounge. It all began when a run-in with the law offered Rogers the opportunity to attend a Foodlink program. That program changed the course of her life. Her passion for the culinary arts reignited, Rogers started her own catering business, Taste of Kaye. From there, she made the move to Studio Lounge. As executive chef, she has increased kitchen revenue by 200%. This hour, guest host Racquel Stephen talks with Rogers about her path to running a kitchen, her philosophy on food, and her take on making her mark in the culinary arts. Our guests:

