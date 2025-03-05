Survey seeks perceptions of discrimination and hate in Rochester

Provided / Levine Center to End Hate

The Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester's Levine Center to End Hate is once again asking Rochester residents to share their experiences and perceptions of discrimination, hate, and acceptance in the community.

The center reported the findings of its first "State of Hate" survey in 2022. Now, they want to compare those results to people's experiences today.

Three years ago, about two thirds of Black residents and nearly half of Jewish residents said they experienced discrimination, while only 18 percent of white residents said they believed discrimination based on race or ethnicity was a big problem in Rochester.

The Levine Center and Causewave Community Partners say they're working with representatives from a wide array of ethnic and racial communities to ensure that the survey fairly and accurately depicts all members of the community.

The online survey is open until March 23.



