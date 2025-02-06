MCC joins push to boost New York's high tech workforce

Monroe Community College is one of four regional workforce centers chosen to share $200 million in state funding to focus on filling high-skilled, advanced manufacturing jobs.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced MCC and two other sites in the Capital and Mohawk Valley regions, have been chosen to join the previously announced flagship Syracuse site CenterState in Central New York.

Together, the regional locations make up the state’s One Network for Regional Advanced Manufacturing Partnerships (ON-RAMP) program, which Hochul announced last year. The goal is to establish or bolster workforce centers in each region focused on scaling up operations to meet the needs of companies like Micron and Global Foundries.

Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“Too many communities in Upstate New York have been left out and left behind for generations,” Hochul said in a news release.

The three regions announced Thursday will receive up to $300,000 to develop “detailed roadmaps” for establishing the workforce centers. Each center then will receive up to $40 million in “implementation funding” once a business plan is completed.

The program promises to enlist industry, academia, social services, organized labor and community groups to address potential barriers to higher education such as transportation, childcare, academic readiness and affordability.

In the Finger Lakes, MCC in its downtown Finger Lakes Workforce Development Center will be the flagship leading a network that includes RochesterWorks, Genesee and Finger Lakes community colleges and others.

“We must equip our workforce with the necessary skills to support New York’s rapidly expanding advanced manufacturing sector,” said state Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. “By offering comprehensive training and wraparound services, this program offers New Yorkers across the state a pathway to well-paying careers now and for years to come.”

In the Capital Region -- where manufacturing employment reportedly is at a 22-year high, driven by the semiconductor, energy and biotech industries – the Center for Economic Growth will re-use a vacant building on former College of Saint Rose campus. Mohawk Valley Community College will redevelop the soon-to-be-vacant Science and Technology building on the college’s Utica campus.