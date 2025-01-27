Local fans react to Bills-Chiefs

WBFO spoke with local fans about Sunday's AFC Championship between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

Bills fan Theresa says the pain feels like Buffalo might be cursed.

"I really felt that we played really well, and then I just, we just couldn't close it," she said. "I don't want to blame the refs, but I don't know. It might be (cursed), I don't know. This was our year. It was supposed to be our year; I needed it to be our year."

Fellow Buffalo fan Mike says the team provided hope, but that might just make the loss more crushing.

"They came out, they played a great game. You know, you get to celebrate a lot. You had a lead at some points," he said. "All the lead changes and you think, 'this is the year going to pull it out.' And I don't know, sometimes it's the hope that kills you."

Buffalo Sate University student Casey, a Chiefs fan, believes in his team over anyone else because he says there is a track record of success.

"We definitely respect the Bills and their organization. They're always, it's always a tough game no matter what, going into it," he said. "But at the end of the day, if I'm gonna pick a team, I'm gonna pick Andy Reid the Chiefs. They just have a proven system, time and time again."

Vinnie Garofalo, owner of Chiefs backers bar Casey's Black Rock, says this year's Bills team might be the toughest yet, but chalks the Chiefs' win up to championship pedigree.

"I'm still very confident. I mean, like, there's some things such as, you know, just championship pedigree," he said. "We're used to being in these kind of situations. And this is a new bills team, though, and I would say this is probably our hardest test in this dynasty stretch, for sure."

The Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59, Feb. 10 in New Orleans.