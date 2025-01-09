© 2025 WXXI News
SUNY looks to streamline student transfers

WRVO | By Ellen Abbott
Published January 9, 2025 at 4:19 PM EST
SUNY Chancellor John King speaks with students at Cayuga Community College's Auburn Campus on March 20.
SUNY Chancellor John King speaks with students at Cayuga Community College's Auburn Campus on March 20.

SUNY wants to make it easier for students to transfer within the sprawling system of colleges and universities.

40% of State University of New York students transfer to other schools during their education. But sometimes that process is not seamless within the state's 64 SUNY institutions. Chancellor John King said the issue is most pronounced when a student wants to transfer from a community college like Onondaga Community College to a school in another area of the state, for example, the University at Albany.

“Your faculty members may not know each other," King said. "And so you may need additional guidance. Which classes should I be taking if this is what I want to major in at UAlbany? So we're really trying to make sure that for all of our students, they feel like they can transfer wherever they want across our 64 institutions."

Changes will begin this spring to bridge that communication gap.

"There'll be immediate changes in the spring," he said. "Some new technology tools that were introduced to help campuses provide better information to students. And then over the next few years, we'll be strengthening, advising, building closer collaboration between two-year and four-year faculty to make sure that student's experiences as seamless as possible.”
Ellen Abbott
Ellen produces news reports and features related to events that occur in the greater Syracuse area and throughout Onondaga County. Her reports are heard regularly in regional updates in Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
