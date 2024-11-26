Fentanyl and cocaine drove a rise in Monroe County overdose deaths in 2023

Overdose deaths spiked in Monroe County in 2023, while the nation saw fatalities decline for the first time in years.

The county reported a 26% increase in deaths attributed to overdoses of opioids, cocaine, and other substances, according to data released Tuesday by the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office. There were 512 such deaths in 2023, up from 406 in 2022.

That's a departure from the national trend. Overdoses fell by 3% across the U.S. last year – the first time since 2018 there was a nationwide decrease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

But there are some caveats for the national numbers. Overdose deaths from opioids fell, while those attributed to cocaine and psychostimulants such as methamphetamines inched upward.

Overdose deaths often involve more than one substance, and alcohol is frequently a factor.

When Monroe County officials released statistics last year, they noted a 2022 rise in cocaine-related overdoses and warned that the vast majority of overdose deaths involved opioids and cocaine in combination.

In 2023, most of Monroe County's overdose deaths involved some combination of opioids, cocaine, and alcohol. In 73% of cases, the person had at least two of the substances in their systems, while 24% had all three.