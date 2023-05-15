‘Benefit My State Variety Hour’ to present an eclectic lineup at venerable Ithaca theater

On Wednesday night, the State Theatre of Ithaca will host its first “Benefit My State Variety Hour.” The event will carry on the theater’s tradition of presenting annual spring “Benefit My State” shows, but with a new twist: rather than one band, there will be a plethora of diverse acts, all of which have a special relationship with the venue that opened in 1928.

The lineup includes Sam Nelson of the rock band X Ambassadors, banjo master Richie Stearns and Friends, The Ithaca Ballet, local youth theater troupe Running To Places, modern dance group Galumpha, the Southside Community Center's CUMEP (Community Unity Music Education Program), and more, along with host Amy Dickinson, the Freeville native who writes the "Ask Amy" advice columnist.

“For years, I've been searching for an idea that might grow some roots and become the State Theatre’s iconic event,” said Dan Smalls of DSP Shows, the State’s exclusive talent buyer. “This was an opportunity to offer a small taste of all the things that we do at the State in a short period of time. It’s a showcase more than anything else, and it's something that can speak to what the State is, and will be each year.”

But it won’t just be a string of performances – the acts will sit down with the host after their set and tell their State Theatre stories, and why the venue is important to them.

“There are so many unique stories behind the building that will be told by the acts that play, in addition to some community folks that are also going to be a part of this,” Smalls said. “It will be almost like a late-night show, where they play a song and then come over, sit down, and tell us why it matters.”

Casey Martin / State Theatre of Ithaca, Inc. A view from the State Theatre's balcony during the Gary Clark Jr. concert in fall 2022

Beyond showcasing a variety of local talent, Wednesday’s event also will serve as a reminder that the venue is run by State Theatre of Ithaca Inc., a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization.

“That’s important, because 80 or 90% of people think we're a beautiful historic theater, but they have no idea that we're a not-for-profit; or if they do know that we're not-for-profit, they have no idea what that really means,” said Doug Levine, executive director of the State Theatre. “Having the event named ‘Benefit My State’ emphasizes the importance of what it means to be a not-for-profit and the importance of knowing that we still need to raise outside funds beyond ticket sales. Whether that's through donations, grants, sponsorships, or benefit tickets, all of that helps our bottom line and helps us keep our doors open.”

And highlighting the organization’s ties to the community is an equally important component of the “Benefit My State Variety Hour.”

“Yes, we have these great headliner shows, but the community shows are a big part of what we do, too,” Levine noted. “This show really focuses on that as well as puts a nice spotlight on some of the amazing community acts that play here.”

Casey Martin / State Theatre of Ithaca Inc. X Ambassadors perform to a sold-out crowd at the 2016 "Benefit My State" show. Frontman Sam Nelson Harris will return for a solo performance this year.

Smalls and Levine are thrilled to have X Ambassadors frontman and Ithaca native Sam Nelson Harris perform a solo set seven years after the band, which also includes his brother Casey Harris, sold out the 2016 “Benefit My State” show.

“Let's be honest, there’s no better homegrown recent success story than Sam and his brother, so he was at the top of my list and Doug’s from day one,” Smalls said.

Harris, who just released his debut solo album, is equally stoked to return to Ithaca from his current base in Los Angeles.

“To be able to come back there and play the State by myself on an acoustic guitar is really exciting to me,” he said. “I obviously had such an incredible time playing there with the whole band, but this time will feel so much more intimate and personal.”

Levine described the overall “State of the State” as good, considering only a year and a half ago we were coming out of being closed for 20 months. I will say that, nationwide, ticket sales are still not what they were pre-pandemic. But through a lot of effort, we are surviving. We have maintained staff levels that were the same as before the pandemic.

“And during the pandemic, we got really creative,” he continued. “We did 27 different live streams, which helped us stay afloat via the donations they drew. We also did the enormously successful ‘Save Your Seat’ campaign, which raised more than $250, 000 – those who contributed can see their name plaques on the seats Wednesday night.

“We were also really successful with grant writing during that off time, too, which helped us stay afloat and boomerang into having shows again,” Levine continued. “As I said, ticket sales are not what they were yet. But we're still being successful with our fundraising efforts. And part of that is the ‘Benefit My State Variety Show’ – we're hoping to have at least 500 people here paying for tickets to help us keep going.”

If you go

What: “Benefit My State Variety Hour”

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17

Where: State Theatre of Ithaca

Cost: $25 ($75 for VIP Package), available online here and at the State Box Office

Event Info