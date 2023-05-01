66+ shows to see in May (and beyond!)
Here's a curated, chronological list of most of the big concerts happening around Central and Western New York and the Finger Lakes region in May, including a look ahead to the rest of the spring season and into the summer!
Be sure to check in with the venues to purchase tickets, or for updates on each show.
MAY 2023
May 2, Country Westerns, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester
May 2, Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls with Kayleigh Goldsworthy, The Montage, Rochester
May 3, Elder, Mohawk Place, Buffalo
May 3, Tempest, Lovin’ Cup, Rochester
May 4, Morgan Wade, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy
May 4, Mikaela Davis, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse
May 5, Belle and Sebastian, State Theatre, Ithaca CANCELED!
May 5, Big Eyed Phish and Hello City, Westcott Theater, Syracuse
May 5, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussein, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy
May 5, Ward Hayden and the Outliers, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
May 5, Seeing Double, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse
May 5, Brass Transit, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo
May 6, Chris Destefano, State Theatre, Ithaca
May 6, Ward Hayden and the Outliers, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester
May 6, Hammell On Trial, 443 Social Club, Syracuse (SOLD OUT!)
May 6, Gary Gulman, Hangar Theatre
May 6, Augustana, Center for the Arts, Homer
May 6, The Color Fred, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse
May 6, The American Idiots, Westcott Theater, Syracuse
May 7, Bumpin’ Uglies, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse
May 8, Graham Nash, Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo
May 8, Drive-By Truckers, The Egg, Albany
May 9, Beartooth and Trivium, Buffalo River Works, Buffalo
May 9, Adelita’s Way, Lost Horizon, Syracuse
May 9, Chuck Ragan, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse
May 10, Graham Nash, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
May 10, Jeremy Garrett and Shadowgrass, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
May 11, The Wild Honey Collective, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester
May 11, Mikaela Davis, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse
May 12, The Gilmour Project Plays Floyd, Turning Stone Showroom, Verona
May 12, The Gibson Brothers, Earlville Opera House, Earlville
May 12, Ominous Seapods with Al Schneir of moe., Funk N Waffles, Syracuse
May 13, Lotus Land: A Tribute to Rush, Turning Stone Showroom, Verona
May 13, Brooks & Dunn, KeyBank Center, Buffalo
May 13, Gabba Gabba Hey! Ramones book release party, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
May 13, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, NYS Fairgrounds, Syracuse
May 13, Travis Knapp and Annie Sumi, Oswego Music Hall, Oswego
May 14, Sepultura and Kreator, Rapids Theatre, Niagara Falls
May 14, Amy Ray Band, Center for the Arts, Homer
May 14, Kevin Hart, Turning Stone Event Center, Verona
May 14, Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, Bailey Hall, Cornell University Ithaca
May 16, Richard Thompson, Center for the Arts, Homer
May 16, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Empire Live, Albany
May 17, Hammell On Trial, 443 Social Club, Syracuse (SOLD OUT!)
May 17, “Benefit My State” Variety Hour, State Theatre, Ithaca
May 18, Cody Johnson, Upstate Medical Arena at OnCenter, Syracuse
May 18, Crash Test Dummies and Heather Maloney, Center for the Arts, Homer
May 18, DiTrani Brothers, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester
May 18, Mikaela Davis, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse
May 19, Dar Williams, May Memorial Society, Syracuse
May 19, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo
May 19, The Acacia Strain, Lost Horizon, Syracuse
May 19-20, The Avett Brothers, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, LaFayette
May 20, RootStock, Bernie Milton Pavilion, Ithaca
May 20, Leah Marlene, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse
May 20, The Revelers, Harmony House, Rochester
May 20, Rod Abernathy, Six on the Square, Oxford
May 20, The Acacia Strain and Escuela Grind, Empire Live, Albany
May 20, Donna the Buffalo, Center for the Arts, Homer
May 21, City and Colour and Courtney Marie Andrews, State Theatre, Ithaca
May 22, My Own Will, Fathom, The Cambion, Bound and Quartered, and Gainer, Westcott Theater, Syracuse
May 23, Boz Scaggs, Kodak Center, Rochester
May 25, The Front Bottoms and AJJ, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, LaFayette
May 25, Mt. Joy, Artpark, Lewiston
May 25, Creed Fisher, The L, Horseheads
May 25, OTEP, Kegs Canalside, Jordan
May 25, Steve Morse Band, Center for the Arts, Homer
May 26, Noah Kahan, Artpark, Lewiston
May 26, Wolf Eyes, The Bug Jar, Rochester
May 26, Mt. Joy, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, LaFayette
May 26, Priscilla Block, Kegs Canalside, Jordan
May 26, Cheap Trick, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo
May 26, Zach Bryan, MVP Arena, Albany
May 26, Kofi Baker’s Cream Faith, Empire Underground, Albany
May 26, Tom Jones, Turning Stone Event Center, Verona
May 27, Dirty Blanket, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport
May 27, Cole Swindell and Lee Brice, Tag’s Summer Stage, Big Flats
May 27, The Skycoasters, Lincoln Hill Farms, Canandaigua
May 27, The Gaslight Anthem, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, LaFayette
May 30, Puscifer, Kodak Center, Rochester
May 30, Declan McKenna, Westcott Theatre, Syracuse
May 31, Legendary Shack Shakers, Dex Romweber, Viva Le Vox, The Bug Jar, Rochester
JUNE 2023
June 1, Nikki Hill, Abilene Bar & Lounge, Rochester
June 1, Styx, Watertown Fairgrounds Arena, Watertown
June 1, Chris Trapper, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
June 1, The Hollywood Vampires, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
June 2, Joan Osborne: A Tribute to Jerry Garcia, Lincoln Hill Farms, Canandaigua
June 2, Styx, Artpark, Lewiston
June 3, Noah Kahan, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, LaFayette (SOLD OUT!)
June 3, Justin Hayward, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo
June 4, The Bacon Brothers, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport
June 6, Chris Duarte, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester
June 7, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Artpark, Lewiston
June 7, Curtis Salgado, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
June 8, Thomas Rhett, MVP Arena, Albany
June 8, Deer Tick and Rafay Rashid, Lincoln Hill Farms, Canandaigua
June 8, Chris Stapleton with Charley Crockett and The War & Treaty, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
June 9, Spafford, Lincoln Hill Farms, Cazenovia
June 9, Chelsea Handler, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo
June 9, Organ Fairchild, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester
June 9-10, Mike Powell, 443 Social Club, Syracuse (SOLD OUT!)
June 10, Glengarry Bhoys, Center for the Arts, Homer
June 10, Buddy Guy, Artpark, Lewiston
June 10, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Carol Ades, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, LaFayette
June 10, Luke Bryan, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
June 10, Los Lobos and Taj Mahal Quartet, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport
June 10, Jeffrey Osborne, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo
June 11, Sydney Leigh, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse
June 11, Little River Band, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport
June 11, The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope, Perinton Center Park Amphitheater, Fairport
June 11, Mark Hummel’s Blues Survivors with Anson Funderburgh, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
June 11, Moon Hooch, Too Many Zooz, and Lucky Chops, Lincoln Hill Farms, Cazenovia
June 12, Bruce Cockburn and Dar Williams, Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo
June 13, Young the Giant and Milky Chance, Artpark, Lewiston
June 13, John Mellencamp, Palace Theatre, Albany
June 13, Marc Ford, 443 Social Club, Syracuse (SOLD OUT!)
June 13, Young the Giant and Milky Chance, Artpark, Lewiston
June 13, Bryan Adams and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, KeyBank Center, Buffalo
June 14, John Mellencamp, Landmark Theatre, Syracuse
June 14, The Lustre Kings release party, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
June 14, Dave Matthews Band, Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center
June 14, Faster Pussycat, Kegs Canalside, Jordan
June 15, Luke Bryan, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
June 15-17, New York State Blues Festival, Chevy Court, State Fairgrounds, Syracuse
June 16, Ben Folds, Artpark, Lewiston
June 16, Donna the Buffalo and Heatwave Bluegrass, Lincoln Hill Farms, Canandaigua
June 16, John Mellencamp, Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Buffalo
June 16, Luke Bryan, Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center
June 16, Parmalee, Watertown Fairgrounds Arena, Watertown
June 17, The Felice Brothers, Center for the Arts, Homer
June 17, Joe Jencks, Six on the Square, Oxford
June 17, The Machine Performs Pink Floyd, Lincoln Hill Farms, Canandaigua
June 17-18, Dead and Company, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
June 20, The Hi-Jivers, Abilene Bar & Lounge, Rochester
June 21-25, Syracuse Jazz Fest, Clinton Square, Syracuse
June 21, Chicago, Kodak Center, Rochester
June 21, Yo La Tengo, Center for the Arts, Homer
June 21, Afroman, Westcott Theatre, Syracuse
June 21, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Artpark, Lewiston
June 22, Santana, CMAC, Canandaigua
June 22, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Lincoln Hill Farms, Cazenovia
June 22, Jeff Black, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
June 23, Pat Metheny Side-Eye, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester International Jazz Festival, Rochester
June 23, Collie Budz, Center for the Arts, Homer
June 23, Maddie and Tae, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport
June 24, Darius Rucker, CMAC, Canandaigua
June 24, Eric Gales, Center for the Arts, Homer
June 24, Marie Osmond, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo
June 24, The Murder Junkies, Bug Jar, Rochester
June 24, Chase Rice, Kegs Canalside, Jordan
June 24-25, Friehofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
June 25, Josh Turner, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport
June 26, My Morning Jacket, Artpark, Lewiston
June 27, Bonnie Raitt, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester International Jazz Festival, Rochester
June 27, Tears for Fears, CMAC, Canandaigua
June 27, Vieux Farka Toure, Center for the Arts, Homer
June 27, Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters, The L, Horseheads
June 28, Peter Mulvey, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
June 28, Jimmie Vaughan, Center for the Arts, Homer
June 28, Australian Pink Floyd, Artpark, Lewiston
June 29, James Taylor and His All Star Band, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
June 30, Falling in Reverse, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
June 30, Sergio Mendes, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo
JULY 2023
July 1, The Temptations and The Four Tops, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo
July 1, Kansas, Kodak Center, Rochester
July 1, Leonid and Friends, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport
July 1, Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
July 1, Big Time Rush, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
July 1, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and JD McPherson, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
July 2, Black MIDI, Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo
July 2, Counting Crowes, CMAC, Canandaigua
July 2, Leonid and Friends, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport
July 2, Steve Miller Band and Joe Satriani, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
July 2, Tim McGraw, Turning Stone Event Center, Verona
July 3, Trevor Hall and the Great In-Betweens and The California Honeydrops, Lincoln Hill Farms, Cazenovia
July 3, Weezer, Joyce Manor, and Future Islands, CMAC, Canandaigua
July 3, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Ziggy Marley, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
July 3, Shania Twain, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
July 5, Selwyn Birchwood, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
July 5, Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
July 6, Selwyn Birchwood Band, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester
July 6, Thomas Rhett, KeyBank Center, Buffalo
July 6, Chris Stapleton with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Allen Stone, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
July 7, Big Time Rush, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
July 7, “Roc The Lake” Festival with AJR, Chelsea Cutler, and Lawrence, CMAC, Canandaigua
July 7, Goose, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
July 8, Eilen Jewell, Center for the Arts, Homer
July 8, Jill Sobule, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
July 8, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport
July 8, Noel Gallagher’s High-Flying Birds, Garbage, and Metric, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
July 8, Tom Kiefer, Steven Pearcy, and Vixen, Tag’s Summer Stage, Big Flats
July 8, Tori Amos, Artpark, Lewiston
July 8, Shania Twain, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
July 9, Kane Brown, CMAC, Canandaigua
July 9, Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
July 10, Adam Ezra Group, 443 Social Club, Syracuse (SOLD OUT!)
July 11, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Ziggy Marley, CMAC, Canandaigua
July 11, Barenaked Ladies, Artpark, Lewiston
July 11, Bill Kirchen, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester
July 12, Gabe Stillman Band, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
July 12, Fleet Foxes and Uwade, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, LaFayette
July 12, Seven Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport
July 13, Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles, CMAC, Canandaigua
July 14, Judy Collins, The Smith Opera House, Geneva
July 14, Andy Grammer, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo
July 14, Straight No Chaser: The Yacht Rock Tour, Turning Stone Event Center, Verona
July 14, Jason Aldean, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
July 14, The Doobie Brothers, CMAC, Canandaigua
July 14, Queensryche, Turning Stone Showroom, Verona
July 14, Lauren Daigle, Artpark, Lewiston
July 14, Kidz Bop, Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center
July 14-15, Dave Matthews Band, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
July 15, Southside Johnny, Center for the Arts, Homer
July 15, The Classy Wrecks, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester
July 15, Del McCoury Band, Lincoln Hill Farms, Cazenovia
July 15, Sam Hunt, Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center
July 16, Griffin House, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
July 16, Kidz Bop, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
July 16, Jason Aldean, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
July 17, Bywater Call, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
July 20, Jill Soblue, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester
July 20-23, Finger Lakes GrassRoots Festival of Music and Dance, Trumansburg Fairgrounds, Trumansburg
July 22, Culture Club, Berlin, and Howard Jones, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
July 22, Jackson Dean, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo
July 22, Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
July 22, Blood Sweat & Tears, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport
July 23, Phish, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
July 23, Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton and Dennis Lichtman, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester
July 25, Ted Nugent, Kodak Center, Rochester
July 27, Old Dominion, MVP Arena, Albany
July 27, Larkin Poe and Allman Betts Band, Artpark, Lewiston
July 27, Nickel Creek and Aoife O’Donovan, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, LaFayette
July 27, The Young Dubliners, Center for the Arts, Homer
July 28, Abbie Gardner, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
July 28, Jesse Cook, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport
July 28, Dierks Bentley, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
July 28, Foreigner and Loverboy, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Center
July 29, matchbox twenty, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
July 29, Summer Jam ‘23, Lincoln Hill Farms, Cazenovia
July 29, Boy George and Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Center
July 29, Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Gov’t Mule, Nathaniel Rateliff, Kathleen Edwards, and Particle Kid, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
July 29, Gary Talley, Earlville Opera House, Earlville
July 29, Rock of the 70s with The Guess Who, Firefall, and Atlanta Rhythm Section, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport
July 30, Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Gov’t Mule, Nathaniel Rateliff, and Kathleen Edwards, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Center
July 30, Lyle Lovett & His Large Band, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport
July 30, matchbox twenty, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
AUGUST 2023
Aug. 1, Orville Peck, Artpark, Lewiston
Aug. 1, Mudvayne, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
Aug. 1, Regina Spektor, Kodak Center, Rochester
Aug. 1-2, Yarn, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
Aug. 3, Matt Rife, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo
Aug. 3, Happy Together Tour, Kodak Center, Rochester
Aug. 3, Jelly Roll, Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center
Aug. 3, The Chicks, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
Aug. 4, Fall Out Boy with Bring Me the Horizon, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Center
Aug. 4, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, CMAC, Canandaigua
Aug. 4, Pink Martini and the Philadelphia Orchestra featuring China Forbes, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
Aug. 4, The Wallflowers, Lincoln Hill Farms, Cazenovia
Aug. 5, Brewfest 2023 with Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass, Lincoln Hill Farms, Canandaigua
Aug. 5, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and SG Goodman, Artpark, Lewiston
Aug. 5, Def Leppard and Motley Crue with Alice Cooper, JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse
Aug. 5, The Oak Ridge Boys, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport
Aug. 6, Ryan Adams and The Cardinals, Kodak Center, Rochester
Aug. 6, The Chicks, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
Aug. 6, Godsmack and Stained, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Center
Aug. 6, Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R., Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
Aug. 8, Pantera with Lamb of God, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
Aug. 8, Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys, Abilene Bar & Lounge, Rochester
Aug. 8, Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R., Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
Aug. 9, Pantera, Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien
Aug. 9, Shakey Graves, Lincoln Hill Farms, Cazenovia
Aug. 10, Al Stewart and the Empty Pockets, Center for the Arts, Homer
Aug. 10, Richard Marx and Yacht Rock Revue, Artpark, Lewiston
Aug. 11, The Frank White Experience, Westcott Theatre, Syracuse
Aug. 11, The Chicks, CMAC, Canandaigua
Aug. 11, Zac Brown Band with Marcus King and King Calaway, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
Aug. 12, Dan + Shay, Turning Stone Event Center, Verona
Aug. 12, Disturbed, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
Aug. 12, Zac Brown Band, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
Aug. 13, Mastodon and Gojira, Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial, Syracuse
Aug. 13, Zac Brown Band with Marcus King and King Calaway, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
Aug. 13, Joe Bonamassa, Styx, and Don Felder, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
Aug. 14, Maddie Poppe, Westcott Theatre, Syracuse
Aug. 16, Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R., St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
Aug. 16, Nickelback, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Center
Aug. 17, The Steeldrivers, Center for the Arts, Homer
Aug. 17, Yellowcard, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
Aug. 18, Warren Zeiders, Kegs Canalside, Jordan
Aug. 18, Ghost, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
Aug. 19, In The Moment and Motionless in White, MVP Arena, Albany
Aug. 19, Dan + Shay, CMAC, Canandaigua
Aug. 19-20, Catbird Music Festival with Tyler Childers, The Lumineers, The War of Drugs, Trey Anastasio Band, Band of Horse, Dispatch, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
Aug. 19, Parker McCollum, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
Aug. 20, The Offspring, Sum 41, and Simple Plan, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Center
Aug. 20, Whiskey Myers, Artpark, Lewiston
Aug. 22, The Lumineers, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Center
Aug. 23, Pentatonix and Lauren Alaina, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
Aug. 23, Chubby Checker, Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse
Aug. 23, Lori McKenna, Center for the Arts, Homer
Aug. 24, Quiet Riot, Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse
Aug. 24, Theory of a Deadman, Suburban Park, New York State Fair, Syracuse
Aug. 24, Eric Church and Laney Wilson, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
Aug. 24, Sam Hunt, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
Aug. 24-27, Pickin’ in the Pasture Bluegrass Festival, Alexander Farm, Lodi
Aug. 25, Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power, Brewery Ommegang, Cooperstown
Aug. 25, Pentatonix and Lauren Alaina, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
Aug. 26, Julio Iglesias Jr., Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse
Aug. 26, George Thorogood, Suburban Park, New York State Fair, Syracuse
Aug. 26, Steve Earle, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport
Aug. 27, Old Crow Medicine Show, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport
Aug. 27, The Prodigals, Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse
Aug. 27, Matt Stell, Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse
Aug. 28, Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse
Aug. 28, REO Speedwagon, Chevy Park, Great New York State Fair, Syracuse
Aug. 28, Anne Wilson, Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse
Aug. 28, Pixies and Modest Mouse, Artpark, Lewiston
Aug. 29, Tommy James and the Shondells, Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse
Aug. 29, Bret Michaels, Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse
Aug. 29, Tyler Hubbard, Suburban Park, New York State Fair, Syracuse
Aug. 30, Chapel Heart, Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse
Aug. 30, Danielle Ponder, Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse
SEPTEMBER 2023
Sept. 1, Trace Adkins, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport
Sept. 1, Odesza, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Center
Sept. 1, Noah Kahane, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
Sept. 1, Guns N’ Roses, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
Sept. 1, Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
Sept. 2, Foreigner and Loverboy, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
Sept. 2, Quinn XCII, Suburban Park, New York State Fair, Syracuse
Sept. 3, Duran Duran, CMAC, Canandaigua
Sept. 4, The High Kings, Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse
Sept. 7, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse
Sept. 8, ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd and Uncle Kracker, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
Sept. 9, Rusko, Westcott Theatre, Syracuse
Sept. 12, Tommy Emmanuel and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams, State Theatre, Ithaca
Sept. 14, Clem Snide, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester
Sept. 15, Priscilla Presley, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo
Sept. 15, Hot Tuna, Kodak Center, Rochester
Sept. 16, Ellis Paul, Six on the Square, Oxford
Sept. 16, Patty Griffin and Jonatha Brooke, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport
Sept. 17, Ani DiFranco, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport
Sept. 18, Nurse Blake, Auditorium Theatre, Rochester
Sept. 18, Hot Tuna “Final Electric Run,” State Theatre, Ithaca
Sept. 19, Geoff Tate, Center for the Arts, Homer
Sept. 19, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, MVP Arena, Albany (postponed from March 14)
Sept. 20, The Australian Pink Floyd Show, Kodak Center, Rochester
Sept 21, Kip Moore and The Cadillac Three, Kodak Center, Rochester
Sept 22, Ray LaMontagne, Kodak Center, Rochester
Sept. 22, Peter Gabriel, KeyBank Center, Buffalo
Sept. 22, Tom Rush, Center for the Arts, Homer
Sept. 24, Sammy Rae and Friends, State Theatre, Ithaca
Sept 26, Beth Hart, Kodak Center, Rochester
Sept. 26, Eric Johnson, Center for the Arts, Homer
Sept. 28, Clannad, Center for the Arts, Homer
Sept. 30, Wheeler Walker, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo
OCTOBER 2023
Oct 6, Steve Hackett Genesis Revisited, State Theatre, Ithaca
Oct. 6, Nate Bargatze, Kodak Center, Rochester
Oct. 7, Lou Gramm All Stars, Kodak Center, Rochester
Oct. 7, Marcia Ball, Earlville Opera House, Earlville
Oct. 13, Lewis Black, Kodak Center, Rochester
Oct. 14, Cliff Eberhardt, Six on the Square, Oxford
Oct. 17, Loreena McKennitt, Kodak Center, Rochester
Oct. 19, John McCutcheon, Greece Baptist Church, Rochester
Oct. 20, John McCutcheon, May Memorial Society, Syracuse
Oct. 20, Shania Twain, KeyBank Center, Buffalo
Oct. 22, The Furious Bongos, Westcott Theatre, Syracuse
Oct. 26, Indigo Girls, State Theatre, Ithaca (postponed from April 27)
Oct. 26, Sam Bush, The Smith Opera House, Geneva
Oct. 27, Zach Williams, Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater, Syracuse
Oct. 28, Zach Williams, Kodak Center, Rochester
NOVEMBER 2023
Nov. 4, Brooks Williams, Six on the Square, Oxford
Nov. 7, AJ Croce, Kodak Center, Rochester
Nov. 10, Grand Funk Railroad, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo
Nov. 12, Deer Tick and Abby Hamilton, Center for the Arts, Homer
Nov. 16, Lewis Black, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy
Nov. 16, Chris Smither and The Suitcase Junket, Hangar Theatre, Ithaca
Nov. 18, TobyMac, KeyBank Center, Buffalo
DECEMBER 2023
Dec. 6, Scott Bradlee’s Post-Modern Jukebox, State Theatre, Ithaca
Dec. 15, Scott Bradlee’s Post-Modern Jukebox, Kodak Center, Rochester
Dec. 16, Billy Strings, Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial, Syracuse
2024
Jan. 16, Aerosmith and The Black Crowes, KeyBank Center, Buffalo