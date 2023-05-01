66+ shows to see in May (and beyond!)

Here's a curated, chronological list of most of the big concerts happening around Central and Western New York and the Finger Lakes region in May, including a look ahead to the rest of the spring season and into the summer!

Be sure to check in with the venues to purchase tickets, or for updates on each show.

MAY 2023

May 2, Country Westerns, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester

May 2, Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls with Kayleigh Goldsworthy, The Montage, Rochester

May 3, Elder, Mohawk Place, Buffalo

May 3, Tempest, Lovin’ Cup, Rochester

May 4, Morgan Wade, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy

May 4, Mikaela Davis, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse

May 5, Belle and Sebastian, State Theatre, Ithaca CANCELED!

May 5, Big Eyed Phish and Hello City, Westcott Theater, Syracuse

May 5, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussein, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy

May 5, Ward Hayden and the Outliers, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

May 5, Seeing Double, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse

May 5, Brass Transit, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo

May 6, Chris Destefano, State Theatre, Ithaca

May 6, Ward Hayden and the Outliers, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester

May 6, Hammell On Trial, 443 Social Club, Syracuse (SOLD OUT!)

May 6, Gary Gulman, Hangar Theatre

May 6, Augustana, Center for the Arts, Homer

May 6, The Color Fred, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse

May 6, The American Idiots, Westcott Theater, Syracuse

May 7, Bumpin’ Uglies, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse

Amy Grantham / Courtesy of the artist Graham Nash

May 8, Graham Nash, Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo

May 8, Drive-By Truckers, The Egg, Albany

May 9, Beartooth and Trivium, Buffalo River Works, Buffalo

May 9, Adelita’s Way, Lost Horizon, Syracuse

May 9, Chuck Ragan, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse

May 10, Graham Nash, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

May 10, Jeremy Garrett and Shadowgrass, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

May 11, The Wild Honey Collective, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester

May 11, Mikaela Davis, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse

May 12, The Gilmour Project Plays Floyd, Turning Stone Showroom, Verona

May 12, The Gibson Brothers, Earlville Opera House, Earlville

May 12, Ominous Seapods with Al Schneir of moe., Funk N Waffles, Syracuse

May 13, Lotus Land: A Tribute to Rush, Turning Stone Showroom, Verona

May 13, Brooks & Dunn, KeyBank Center, Buffalo

May 13, Gabba Gabba Hey! Ramones book release party, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

May 13, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, NYS Fairgrounds, Syracuse

Provided / Travis Knapp

May 13, Travis Knapp and Annie Sumi, Oswego Music Hall, Oswego

May 14, Sepultura and Kreator, Rapids Theatre, Niagara Falls

May 14, Amy Ray Band, Center for the Arts, Homer

May 14, Kevin Hart, Turning Stone Event Center, Verona

May 14, Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, Bailey Hall, Cornell University Ithaca

May 16, Richard Thompson, Center for the Arts, Homer

May 16, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Empire Live, Albany

May 17, Hammell On Trial, 443 Social Club, Syracuse (SOLD OUT!)

May 17, “Benefit My State” Variety Hour, State Theatre, Ithaca

May 18, Cody Johnson, Upstate Medical Arena at OnCenter, Syracuse

May 18, Crash Test Dummies and Heather Maloney, Center for the Arts, Homer

May 18, DiTrani Brothers, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester

May 18, Mikaela Davis, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse

May 19, Dar Williams, May Memorial Society, Syracuse

May 19, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo

Provided / The Acacia Strain

May 19, The Acacia Strain, Lost Horizon, Syracuse

May 19-20, The Avett Brothers, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, LaFayette

May 20, RootStock, Bernie Milton Pavilion, Ithaca

May 20, Leah Marlene, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse

May 20, The Revelers, Harmony House, Rochester

May 20, Rod Abernathy, Six on the Square, Oxford

May 20, The Acacia Strain and Escuela Grind, Empire Live, Albany

May 20, Donna the Buffalo, Center for the Arts, Homer

May 21, City and Colour and Courtney Marie Andrews, State Theatre, Ithaca

May 22, My Own Will, Fathom, The Cambion, Bound and Quartered, and Gainer, Westcott Theater, Syracuse

May 23, Boz Scaggs, Kodak Center, Rochester

May 25, The Front Bottoms and AJJ, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, LaFayette

Matt Everitt / Courtesy of the artist Mt. Joy.

May 25, Mt. Joy, Artpark, Lewiston

May 25, Creed Fisher, The L, Horseheads

May 25, OTEP, Kegs Canalside, Jordan

May 25, Steve Morse Band, Center for the Arts, Homer

May 26, Noah Kahan, Artpark, Lewiston

May 26, Wolf Eyes, The Bug Jar, Rochester

May 26, Mt. Joy, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, LaFayette

May 26, Priscilla Block, Kegs Canalside, Jordan

May 26, Cheap Trick, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo

May 26, Zach Bryan, MVP Arena, Albany

May 26, Kofi Baker’s Cream Faith, Empire Underground, Albany

May 26, Tom Jones, Turning Stone Event Center, Verona

May 27, Dirty Blanket, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport

May 27, Cole Swindell and Lee Brice, Tag’s Summer Stage, Big Flats

May 27, The Skycoasters, Lincoln Hill Farms, Canandaigua

May 27, The Gaslight Anthem, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, LaFayette

May 30, Puscifer, Kodak Center, Rochester

May 30, Declan McKenna, Westcott Theatre, Syracuse

May 31, Legendary Shack Shakers, Dex Romweber, Viva Le Vox, The Bug Jar, Rochester

Provided / Styx

JUNE 2023

June 1, Nikki Hill, Abilene Bar & Lounge, Rochester

June 1, Styx, Watertown Fairgrounds Arena, Watertown

June 1, Chris Trapper, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

June 1, The Hollywood Vampires, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

June 2, Joan Osborne: A Tribute to Jerry Garcia, Lincoln Hill Farms, Canandaigua

June 2, Styx, Artpark, Lewiston

June 3, Noah Kahan, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, LaFayette (SOLD OUT!)

June 3, Justin Hayward, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo

June 4, The Bacon Brothers, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport

June 6, Chris Duarte, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester

June 7, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Artpark, Lewiston

June 7, Curtis Salgado, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

June 8, Thomas Rhett, MVP Arena, Albany

June 8, Deer Tick and Rafay Rashid, Lincoln Hill Farms, Canandaigua

June 8, Chris Stapleton with Charley Crockett and The War & Treaty, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

June 9, Spafford, Lincoln Hill Farms, Cazenovia

June 9, Chelsea Handler, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo

June 9, Organ Fairchild, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester

June 9-10, Mike Powell, 443 Social Club, Syracuse (SOLD OUT!)

June 10, Glengarry Bhoys, Center for the Arts, Homer

June 10, Buddy Guy, Artpark, Lewiston

June 10, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Carol Ades, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, LaFayette

June 10, Luke Bryan, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

June 10, Los Lobos and Taj Mahal Quartet, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport

June 10, Jeffrey Osborne, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo

June 11, Sydney Leigh, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse

June 11, Little River Band, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport

Alysse Gafkjen / Courtesy of the artist The Wood Brothers.

June 11, The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope, Perinton Center Park Amphitheater, Fairport

June 11, Mark Hummel’s Blues Survivors with Anson Funderburgh, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

June 11, Moon Hooch, Too Many Zooz, and Lucky Chops, Lincoln Hill Farms, Cazenovia

June 12, Bruce Cockburn and Dar Williams, Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo

June 13, Young the Giant and Milky Chance, Artpark, Lewiston

Brad Barlet / Courtesy of the artist John Mellencamp

June 13, John Mellencamp, Palace Theatre, Albany

June 13, Marc Ford, 443 Social Club, Syracuse (SOLD OUT!)

June 13, Bryan Adams and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, KeyBank Center, Buffalo

June 14, John Mellencamp, Landmark Theatre, Syracuse

June 14, The Lustre Kings release party, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

June 14, Dave Matthews Band, Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center

June 14, Faster Pussycat, Kegs Canalside, Jordan

June 15, Luke Bryan, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

June 15-17, New York State Blues Festival, Chevy Court, State Fairgrounds, Syracuse

June 16, Ben Folds, Artpark, Lewiston

June 16, Donna the Buffalo and Heatwave Bluegrass, Lincoln Hill Farms, Canandaigua

June 16, John Mellencamp, Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Buffalo

June 16, Luke Bryan, Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center

June 16, Parmalee, Watertown Fairgrounds Arena, Watertown

June 17, The Felice Brothers, Center for the Arts, Homer

June 17, Joe Jencks, Six on the Square, Oxford

June 17, The Machine Performs Pink Floyd, Lincoln Hill Farms, Canandaigua

June 17-18, Dead and Company, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

Kayleigh Walder / The Hi-Jivers

June 20, The Hi-Jivers, Abilene Bar & Lounge, Rochester

June 21-25, Syracuse Jazz Fest, Clinton Square, Syracuse

June 21, Chicago, Kodak Center, Rochester

June 21, Yo La Tengo, Center for the Arts, Homer

June 21, Afroman, Westcott Theatre, Syracuse

June 21, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Artpark, Lewiston

June 22, Santana, CMAC, Canandaigua

June 22, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Lincoln Hill Farms, Cazenovia

June 22, Jeff Black, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

June 23, Pat Metheny Side-Eye, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester International Jazz Festival, Rochester

June 23, Collie Budz, Center for the Arts, Homer

June 23, Maddie and Tae, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport

June 24, Darius Rucker, CMAC, Canandaigua

June 24, Eric Gales, Center for the Arts, Homer

June 24, Marie Osmond, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo

June 24, The Murder Junkies, Bug Jar, Rochester

June 24, Chase Rice, Kegs Canalside, Jordan

June 24-25, Friehofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

June 25, Josh Turner, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport

June 26, My Morning Jacket, Artpark, Lewiston

June 27, Bonnie Raitt, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester International Jazz Festival, Rochester

June 27, Tears for Fears, CMAC, Canandaigua

Andy Boyle / VieuxFarkaToure.com Vieux Farka Toure

June 27, Vieux Farka Toure, Center for the Arts, Homer

June 27, Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters, The L, Horseheads

June 28, Peter Mulvey, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

June 28, Jimmie Vaughan, Center for the Arts, Homer

June 28, Australian Pink Floyd, Artpark, Lewiston

June 29, James Taylor and His All Star Band, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

June 30, Falling in Reverse, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

June 30, Sergio Mendes, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo

JULY 2023

July 1, The Temptations and The Four Tops, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo

July 1, Kansas, Kodak Center, Rochester

July 1, Leonid and Friends, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport

July 1, Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

July 1, Big Time Rush, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

July 1, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and JD McPherson, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

July 2, Black MIDI, Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo

July 2, Counting Crowes, CMAC, Canandaigua

July 2, Leonid and Friends, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport

July 2, Steve Miller Band and Joe Satriani, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

July 2, Tim McGraw, Turning Stone Event Center, Verona

July 3, Trevor Hall and the Great In-Betweens and The California Honeydrops, Lincoln Hill Farms, Cazenovia

July 3, Weezer, Joyce Manor, and Future Islands, CMAC, Canandaigua

July 3, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Ziggy Marley, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

July 3, Shania Twain, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

July 5, Selwyn Birchwood, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

July 5, Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

July 6, Selwyn Birchwood Band, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester

July 6, Thomas Rhett, KeyBank Center, Buffalo

July 6, Chris Stapleton with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Allen Stone, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

July 7, Big Time Rush, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

July 7, “Roc The Lake” Festival with AJR, Chelsea Cutler, and Lawrence, CMAC, Canandaigua

July 7, Goose, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

Eilen Jewell.

July 8, Eilen Jewell, Center for the Arts, Homer

July 8, Jill Sobule, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

July 8, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport

July 8, Noel Gallagher’s High-Flying Birds, Garbage, and Metric, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

July 8, Tom Kiefer, Steven Pearcy, and Vixen, Tag’s Summer Stage, Big Flats

July 8, Tori Amos, Artpark, Lewiston

July 8, Shania Twain, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

July 9, Kane Brown, CMAC, Canandaigua

July 9, Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

July 10, Adam Ezra Group, 443 Social Club, Syracuse (SOLD OUT!)

July 11, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Ziggy Marley, CMAC, Canandaigua

July 11, Barenaked Ladies, Artpark, Lewiston

July 11, Bill Kirchen, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester

July 12, Gabe Stillman Band, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

July 12, Fleet Foxes and Uwade, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, LaFayette

July 12, Seven Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport

July 13, Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles, CMAC, Canandaigua

Shervin Lainez / Courtsey of the artist Judy Collins

July 14, Judy Collins, The Smith Opera House, Geneva

July 14, Andy Grammer, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo

July 14, Straight No Chaser: The Yacht Rock Tour, Turning Stone Event Center, Verona

July 14, Jason Aldean, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

July 14, The Doobie Brothers, CMAC, Canandaigua

July 14, Queensryche, Turning Stone Showroom, Verona

July 14, Lauren Daigle, Artpark, Lewiston

July 14, Kidz Bop, Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center

July 14-15, Dave Matthews Band, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

July 15, Southside Johnny, Center for the Arts, Homer

July 15, The Classy Wrecks, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester

July 15, Del McCoury Band, Lincoln Hill Farms, Cazenovia

July 15, Sam Hunt, Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center

July 16, Griffin House, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

July 16, Kidz Bop, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

July 16, Jason Aldean, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

July 17, Bywater Call, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

July 20, Jill Soblue, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester

July 20-23, Finger Lakes GrassRoots Festival of Music and Dance, Trumansburg Fairgrounds, Trumansburg

Provided / Culture Club

July 22, Culture Club, Berlin, and Howard Jones, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

July 22, Jackson Dean, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo

July 22, Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

July 22, Blood Sweat & Tears, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport

July 23, Phish, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

July 23, Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton and Dennis Lichtman, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester

July 25, Ted Nugent, Kodak Center, Rochester

July 27, Old Dominion, MVP Arena, Albany

July 27, Larkin Poe and Allman Betts Band, Artpark, Lewiston

July 27, Nickel Creek and Aoife O’Donovan, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, LaFayette

July 27, The Young Dubliners, Center for the Arts, Homer

July 28, Abbie Gardner, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

July 28, Jesse Cook, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport

July 28, Dierks Bentley, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

July 28, Foreigner and Loverboy, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Center

July 29, matchbox twenty, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

July 29, Summer Jam ‘23, Lincoln Hill Farms, Cazenovia

July 29, Boy George and Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Center

July 29, Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Gov’t Mule, Nathaniel Rateliff, Kathleen Edwards, and Particle Kid, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

July 29, Gary Talley, Earlville Opera House, Earlville

July 29, Rock of the 70s with The Guess Who, Firefall, and Atlanta Rhythm Section, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport

July 30, Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Gov’t Mule, Nathaniel Rateliff, and Kathleen Edwards, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Center

July 30, Lyle Lovett & His Large Band, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport

July 30, matchbox twenty, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

Provided / Orville Peck

AUGUST 2023

Aug. 1, Orville Peck, Artpark, Lewiston

Aug. 1, Mudvayne, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

Aug. 1, Regina Spektor, Kodak Center, Rochester

Aug. 1-2, Yarn, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

Aug. 3, Matt Rife, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo

Aug. 3, Happy Together Tour, Kodak Center, Rochester

Aug. 3, Jelly Roll, Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center

Aug. 3, The Chicks, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

Aug. 4, Fall Out Boy with Bring Me the Horizon, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Center

Aug. 4, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, CMAC, Canandaigua

Aug. 4, Pink Martini and the Philadelphia Orchestra featuring China Forbes, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

Aug. 4, The Wallflowers, Lincoln Hill Farms, Cazenovia

Aug. 5, Brewfest 2023 with Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass, Lincoln Hill Farms, Canandaigua

Alysse Gafkjen / Courtesy of the artist Jason Isbell

Aug. 5, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and SG Goodman, Artpark, Lewiston

Aug. 5, Def Leppard and Motley Crue with Alice Cooper, JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse

Aug. 5, The Oak Ridge Boys, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport

Aug. 6, Ryan Adams and The Cardinals, Kodak Center, Rochester

Aug. 6, The Chicks, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

Aug. 6, Godsmack and Stained, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Center

Aug. 6, Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R., Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

Aug. 8, Pantera with Lamb of God, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

Aug. 8, Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys, Abilene Bar & Lounge, Rochester

Aug. 8, Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R., Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

Aug. 9, Pantera, Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien

Aug. 9, Shakey Graves, Lincoln Hill Farms, Cazenovia

Aug. 10, Al Stewart and the Empty Pockets, Center for the Arts, Homer

Aug. 10, Richard Marx and Yacht Rock Revue, Artpark, Lewiston

Aug. 11, The Frank White Experience, Westcott Theatre, Syracuse

Aug. 11, The Chicks, CMAC, Canandaigua

Aug. 11, Zac Brown Band with Marcus King and King Calaway, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

Aug. 12, Dan + Shay, Turning Stone Event Center, Verona

Aug. 12, Disturbed, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

Aug. 12, Zac Brown Band, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

Mastodon

Aug. 13, Mastodon and Gojira, Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial, Syracuse

Aug. 13, Zac Brown Band with Marcus King and King Calaway, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

Aug. 13, Joe Bonamassa, Styx, and Don Felder, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

Aug. 14, Maddie Poppe, Westcott Theatre, Syracuse

Aug. 16, Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R., St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

Aug. 16, Nickelback, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Center

Aug. 17, The Steeldrivers, Center for the Arts, Homer

Aug. 17, Yellowcard, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

Aug. 18, Warren Zeiders, Kegs Canalside, Jordan

Aug. 18, Ghost, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

Aug. 19, In The Moment and Motionless in White, MVP Arena, Albany

Aug. 19, Dan + Shay, CMAC, Canandaigua

Aug. 19-20, Catbird Music Festival with Tyler Childers, The Lumineers, The War of Drugs, Trey Anastasio Band, Band of Horse, Dispatch, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

Aug. 19, Parker McCollum, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

Aug. 20, The Offspring, Sum 41, and Simple Plan, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Center

Aug. 20, Whiskey Myers, Artpark, Lewiston

Aug. 22, The Lumineers, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Center

Aug. 23, Pentatonix and Lauren Alaina, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

Aug. 23, Chubby Checker, Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse

Aug. 23, Lori McKenna, Center for the Arts, Homer

Aug. 24, Quiet Riot, Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse

Aug. 24, Theory of a Deadman, Suburban Park, New York State Fair, Syracuse

Aug. 24, Eric Church and Laney Wilson, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

Aug. 24, Sam Hunt, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

Aug. 24-27, Pickin’ in the Pasture Bluegrass Festival, Alexander Farm, Lodi

Aug. 25, Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power, Brewery Ommegang, Cooperstown

Aug. 25, Pentatonix and Lauren Alaina, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

Aug. 26, Julio Iglesias Jr., Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse

Aug. 26, George Thorogood, Suburban Park, New York State Fair, Syracuse

Aug. 26, Steve Earle, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport

Aug. 27, Old Crow Medicine Show, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport

Aug. 27, The Prodigals, Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse

Aug. 27, Matt Stell, Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse

Aug. 28, Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse

Aug. 28, REO Speedwagon, Chevy Park, Great New York State Fair, Syracuse

Aug. 28, Anne Wilson, Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse

Aug. 28, Pixies and Modest Mouse, Artpark, Lewiston

Aug. 29, Tommy James and the Shondells, Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse

Aug. 29, Bret Michaels, Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse

Aug. 29, Tyler Hubbard, Suburban Park, New York State Fair, Syracuse

Aug. 30, Chapel Heart, Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse

Provided / Courtesy of the artist Danielle Ponder

Aug. 30, Danielle Ponder, Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse

SEPTEMBER 2023

Sept. 1, Trace Adkins, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport

Sept. 1, Odesza, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Center

Sept. 1, Noah Kahane, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

Sept. 1, Guns N’ Roses, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

Sept. 1, Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

Sept. 2, Foreigner and Loverboy, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

Sept. 2, Quinn XCII, Suburban Park, New York State Fair, Syracuse

Sept. 3, Duran Duran, CMAC, Canandaigua

Sept. 4, The High Kings, Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse

Provided / Courtesy of the artist Bruce Springsteen

Sept. 7, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse

Sept. 8, ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd and Uncle Kracker, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

Sept. 9, Rusko, Westcott Theatre, Syracuse

Sept. 12, Tommy Emmanuel and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams, State Theatre, Ithaca

Sept. 14, Clem Snide, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester

Sept. 15, Priscilla Presley, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo

Sept. 15, Hot Tuna, Kodak Center, Rochester

Sept. 16, Ellis Paul, Six on the Square, Oxford

Sept. 16, Patty Griffin and Jonatha Brooke, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport

Sept. 17, Ani DiFranco, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport

Sept. 18, Nurse Blake, Auditorium Theatre, Rochester

Sept. 18, Hot Tuna “Final Electric Run,” State Theatre, Ithaca

Sept. 19, Geoff Tate, Center for the Arts, Homer

Sept. 19, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, MVP Arena, Albany (postponed from March 14)

Sept. 20, The Australian Pink Floyd Show, Kodak Center, Rochester

Sept 21, Kip Moore and The Cadillac Three, Kodak Center, Rochester

Sept 22, Ray LaMontagne, Kodak Center, Rochester

Jon Enoch / Courtesy of the artist Peter Gabriel

Sept. 22, Peter Gabriel, KeyBank Center, Buffalo

Sept. 22, Tom Rush, Center for the Arts, Homer

Sept. 24, Sammy Rae and Friends, State Theatre, Ithaca

Sept 26, Beth Hart, Kodak Center, Rochester

Sept. 26, Eric Johnson, Center for the Arts, Homer

Sept. 28, Clannad, Center for the Arts, Homer

Sept. 30, Wheeler Walker, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo

OCTOBER 2023

Oct 6, Steve Hackett Genesis Revisited, State Theatre, Ithaca

Oct. 6, Nate Bargatze, Kodak Center, Rochester

Oct. 7, Lou Gramm All Stars, Kodak Center, Rochester

Oct. 7, Marcia Ball, Earlville Opera House, Earlville

Oct. 13, Lewis Black, Kodak Center, Rochester

Oct. 14, Cliff Eberhardt, Six on the Square, Oxford

Oct. 17, Loreena McKennitt, Kodak Center, Rochester

Oct. 19, John McCutcheon, Greece Baptist Church, Rochester

Oct. 20, John McCutcheon, May Memorial Society, Syracuse

Oct. 20, Shania Twain, KeyBank Center, Buffalo

Oct. 22, The Furious Bongos, Westcott Theatre, Syracuse

Jeremy Cowart / Courtesy of the artist Indigo Girls

Oct. 26, Indigo Girls, State Theatre, Ithaca (postponed from April 27)

Oct. 26, Sam Bush, The Smith Opera House, Geneva

Oct. 27, Zach Williams, Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater, Syracuse

Oct. 28, Zach Williams, Kodak Center, Rochester

NOVEMBER 2023

Nov. 4, Brooks Williams, Six on the Square, Oxford

Nov. 7, AJ Croce, Kodak Center, Rochester

Nov. 10, Grand Funk Railroad, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo

Nov. 12, Deer Tick and Abby Hamilton, Center for the Arts, Homer

Nov. 16, Lewis Black, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy

Nov. 16, Chris Smither and The Suitcase Junket, Hangar Theatre, Ithaca

Nov. 18, TobyMac, KeyBank Center, Buffalo

DECEMBER 2023

Dec. 6, Scott Bradlee’s Post-Modern Jukebox, State Theatre, Ithaca

Dec. 15, Scott Bradlee’s Post-Modern Jukebox, Kodak Center, Rochester

Dec. 16, Billy Strings, Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial, Syracuse

2024

Jan. 16, Aerosmith and The Black Crowes, KeyBank Center, Buffalo