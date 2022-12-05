See the 5 downtown Rochester projects that will share $10M
Five downtown Rochester projects will share nearly $10 million in state revitalization dollars.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the winning projects during a Monday morning news conference.
The state has for several years now been awarding funding to rejuvenate downtowns in communities across New York. Rochester received the award in 2021, gathered 13 proposals, and then set about a community process to prioritize the list.
Six projects ultimately were forwarded to the state. One, a proposed housing redevelopment of the Gateway building, was the only one not awarded funding.
Those that will receive funding are as follows:
Main and Clinton corner: $4 million
Home Leasing plans to redevelop four, historic mixed-use buildings aimed at middle-income renters with and street-level storefronts.
Edwards Building: $1.75 million
Developer Patrick Dutton plans to rehab the long vacant Edwards Building into 114 apartments with street-level commercial space on St. Paul Street. The project also would create a cooperative or shared geothermal well field under the adjacent parking lot.
Alta Vista: $1.4 million
Ibero-American Development Corporation plans to build a six-story, 76-unit mixed-income building on four vacant lots at Franklin and Pleasant streets on the northern edge of downtown. Housing will include supportive units for survivors of domestic violence. There also will be space for the Landmark Society of Western New York. And the project includes improvements to the adjacent St. Joseph's Park.
Main Street Commons: $1.3 million
Creates a new outdoor public space mid-block on East Main between St. Paul Street and Clinton Avenue. This project involves demolition of the vacant, former convenience store at 170-172 E. Main St.
Kresge Building Hotel: $1.3 million
Developer Patrick Dutton would redevelop the three-story Kresge building into a boutique hotel with first-floor restaurant adjacent the Main Street Commons.