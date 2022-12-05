See the 5 downtown Rochester projects that will share $10M

Five downtown Rochester projects will share nearly $10 million in state revitalization dollars.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the winning projects during a Monday morning news conference.

The state has for several years now been awarding funding to rejuvenate downtowns in communities across New York. Rochester received the award in 2021, gathered 13 proposals, and then set about a community process to prioritize the list.

Six projects ultimately were forwarded to the state. One, a proposed housing redevelopment of the Gateway building, was the only one not awarded funding.

Those that will receive funding are as follows:

MAX SCHULTE/WXXI NEWS / MAX SCHULTE/WXXI NEWS Robert Rodriguez, NY Secretary of State, walks past the corner where he and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 10 million dollars in redevelopment funding for 5 projects on or around the Main and Clinton corner in downtown Rochester, Monday at a news conference.

Main and Clinton corner: $4 million

Home Leasing plans to redevelop four, historic mixed-use buildings aimed at middle-income renters with and street-level storefronts.

Provided image / A historical image shows the Edwards building from Division Street, looking toward St. Paul Street.

Edwards Building: $1.75 million

Developer Patrick Dutton plans to rehab the long vacant Edwards Building into 114 apartments with street-level commercial space on St. Paul Street. The project also would create a cooperative or shared geothermal well field under the adjacent parking lot.

Provided image / A rendering of the proposed Ibero-American Development Corp.'s proposed Alta Vista to be built on what is today a series of vacant lots at Franklin and Pleasant streets on the northern edge of downtown Rochester.

Alta Vista: $1.4 million

Ibero-American Development Corporation plans to build a six-story, 76-unit mixed-income building on four vacant lots at Franklin and Pleasant streets on the northern edge of downtown. Housing will include supportive units for survivors of domestic violence. There also will be space for the Landmark Society of Western New York. And the project includes improvements to the adjacent St. Joseph's Park.

Provided image / WXXI News The Main Street Commons proposal is sponsored by the city of Rochester and would demolish a modest building on East main Street, breaking up the block and creating a passageway to Division Street upon which bars and restaurants could have patio seating.

Main Street Commons: $1.3 million

Creates a new outdoor public space mid-block on East Main between St. Paul Street and Clinton Avenue. This project involves demolition of the vacant, former convenience store at 170-172 E. Main St.

FORTIFIED/Dutton Properties / WXXI News A proposed $11.7 million historic renovation of the former Kresge department store building on East Main Street would convert the space into a 28-room boutique hotel adjacent a separately proposed Main Street Commons. Commercial tenants would focus on a restaurant, brewery/distillery space on the ground floor and rooftop bar/restaurant. Good Luck and Jackrabbit Club are partners in the proposal, records show.

Kresge Building Hotel: $1.3 million

Developer Patrick Dutton would redevelop the three-story Kresge building into a boutique hotel with first-floor restaurant adjacent the Main Street Commons.

