'Hadestown' and 'Hamilton' among shows coming to Rochester Broadway Theater League next season

Heads will roll this upcoming Rochester Broadway Theatre League season.

But a modern twist on the story of the six wives of Henry VIII is not the only historical backdrop among the offerings at the Auditorium Theatre. “Hamilton,” whose previously planned production was derailed by COVID, is on the list but is being presented separately from the seven new shows announced Wednesday.

The 2022-23 season:

“Tootsie,” Sept. 20-25. A musical take on the film of the same name, and a struggling actor going drag. The national tour opens in Rochester, with technical rehearsals at the Aud before the opening show.

“Hamilton,” Nov. 1-13. Our forefathers tell the story of the founding of America, and they can carry a hip-hop tune as well. Among its many awards was a Pulitzer Prize for drama.

“Come From Away,” Dec. 6-11. This musical tells the true story of 38 airliners that were diverted to a small Canadian airport after the 9/11 terror attack. The upbeat story set against tragedy was nominated for seven Tony Awards.

“Beetlejuice,” Feb. 14-19. Another musical based on a hit film, proving that ghosts can be funny.

“Hadestown,” March 14-19. This mythology-driven story was the winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and a Grammy winner for Best Musical Theater Album.

“Alladin,” April 11-16. Another musical built on a hit film, this story of a boy and his magic lamp has quietly become the 11th highest-grossing production in Broadway history.

“Six,” May 16-21. Not quite the standard history of Henry VIII and his six wives (only two of whom were beheaded). In this re-telling, the six women compete over who will become the lead singer of a band, based on who had the worst experience while married to the king. Spoiler alert: The women decide to not be defined by their relationship to a man.

“To Kill a Mockingbird,” June 13-18. Just because this was also a film doesn’t mean it’s yet another theater piece based on a movie. See, the Harper Lee book came first. If you’re longing for a television connection as well, this national tour has the wise father Atticus Finch played by Richard Thomas, best remembered as John-Boy Walton.

A seven-show package — not including “Hamilton,” which had gone on sale previously — is available now for both renewing and new subscribers at rbtl.org, by calling (585) 222-5000, and at the Auditorium box office. Tickets for individual shows will go on sale at a later date.

