-
Watch Tony award-winning choreographer Garth Fagan and Grammy Award-winning musician and composer Wynton Marsalis join forces for a project entitled…
-
This week on Need to Know Rochester, we continue our coverage of choreographer Garth Fagan's collaboration with musician Wynton Marsalis. After the piece…
-
WXXI News was granted exclusive behind-the-scenes access to document Lighthouse/Lightning Rod, a project between Tony award-winning choreographer Garth…
-
Rochester's own Garth Fagan marked the 40th anniversary of his dance troupe in style this week with a performance at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, where…
-
Grammy-winning musician and composer Wynton Marsalis is in Rochester this week, rehearsing with Garth Fagan Dance. Wynton Marsalis has composed an…
-
This week on Need to Know Rochester, world renown choreographer Garth Fagan is teaming up with legendary jazz musician Wynton Marsalis this year. Garth…