Voice of the Voter Debates 2012

-
Watch our Voice of the Voter debate for the 62nd New York State Senate District: Amy Hope Witryol (D,WF)George Maziarz (R,C,I) declined our request to…
-
Watch our Voice of the Voter debate for the 135th Assembly District: NOTE: David Koon (D) declined our request to participateMark Johns…
-
Watch our Voice of the Voter debate for the New York 55th Senate District: Ted O'Brien (D,WF)NOTE: Sean Hanna (R,C,I) declined our request to…
-
Watch our Voice of the Voter debate between candidates for the 133rd Assembly District: Randolph Weaver (D)William Nojay…
-
Watch our Voice of the Voter debate between candidates for the 25th Congressional District: Louise Slaughter (D,WF)Maggie Brooks…