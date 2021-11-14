novel coronavirus

-
Monroe County needs more coronavirus testing capacity to prepare for the start of the school year, county public health commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza…
Dr. Ann Falsey, one of the principal investigators of the vaccine treatment and evaluation unit at the University of Rochester, sees a consistent problem…
The Monroe County public health department has stopped publishing county-level COVID-19 hospitalization statistics daily. The county health department…
The number of people in intensive care units for COVID-19 treatment in Monroe County reached its highest point in almost two months on Thursday, according…
The Ontario County public health department said Tuesday that it found a “small cluster” of three people with COVID-19 at a Tim Hortons in…
School districts in the Rochester area said Monday that they should not appear on a list, published by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office, of districts that have…
The Monroe County public health department said Friday that it believes a COVID-19 exposure is connected to a restaurant in Henrietta.The department…
The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 have survived the disease, but a growing body of evidence is finding that survival does not…
The number of people in hospitals for COVID-19 treatment in Monroe County dropped below 40 on Wednesday, according to data from the county public health…
Since April, New York state has required people to wear masks when they are outside of their own homes and cannot maintain 6 feet of distance from each…