The Ontario County public health department said Tuesday that it found a “small cluster” of three people with COVID-19 at a Tim Hortons in…
More than half of the residents at the Elm Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canandaigua tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the last…
Two people died of the flu in the latest week of statistics released by the Monroe County public health department.Both deaths were people older than 75,…
An Ontario County woman has died in Monroe County from injuries related to vaping.The state health department said the woman was in her 50s, but other…