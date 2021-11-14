Invisible Army: Caregivers on the Front Lines

-
If the scope of President Joe Biden's social spending plan is too large to grasp, then consider Nancy Slomba of Western New York state.She spends 84 hours…
-
Pulling a pill organizer box from a kitchen drawer in her Penfield home, Ginger Henrichs removed the contents from the Monday compartment and broke them…
-
Kathie Gansemer concentrates on her breath first.Slow, steady breaths.Then, perhaps, she recites an inspirational quote or a poem to set the mood. One of…
-
A year ago, Vorng Thep’s parents lived in an apartment they couldn’t afford, in an area at least 15 minutes from their closest adult child.As a couple in…
-
The first thing you notice when you meet Tim O’Neill is that his hazel eyes smile, forming warm half-moons just above the disposable mask the pandemic…
-
Karol Suárez, 41, knows how hard it can be for some people to get the mental-health care they need. Sometimes it even requires family members to lie to…
-
A new media initiative aims to shed light on caregivers for older adults and investigate potential solutions to their challenges. WXXI and nine other…
-
The Green House Project, a national network of small nursing homes, have received plenty of attention for their low rates of COVID-19 during the pandemic.…
-
(This is the first in a two-part series examining the Green House Project as a potential solution to the long-term care crisis. A second part, focused on…