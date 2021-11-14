Fusion voting

-
A state judge has thrown out a lawsuit filed by Republican Party operatives in Monroe County that sought to keep 37 Democratic candidates from appearing…
Some members of a commission that’s creating the rules for a public campaign finance system for state elected offices are concerned that the plans being…
A New York commission formed to come up with a plan to publicly finance state election campaigns will hold a special meeting on Columbus Day. Meanwhile,…
Tempers flared at a public hearing of a commission formed to enact a public campaign financing system for New York.But the tensions centered not on that…
Political parties that represent the left and the right of New York’s political spectrum have joined in a common interest and filed lawsuits against a new…