-
NEW YORK (AP) An appeals court dealt another blow Monday to a lawsuit seeking to nullify a New York law allowing immigrants without legal documents to…
-
The coronavirus pandemic is causing delays for people who want to get their first driver's license in New York state.Before someone can schedule a road…
-
The first lawsuit has been filed against New York's new law to permit undocumented immigrants to apply for driver's licenses as Gov. Andrew Cuomo…
-
New York's county clerks are meeting in Syracuse on Monday to discuss a new law that requires county departments of motor vehicles to issue driver's…
-
A leading business group has come out in favor of granting driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants, increasing the chances of the bill’s passage in…
-
Democrats in the State Assembly say they plan to move ahead with a bill to grant driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants in New York. But the…
-
ALBION -- Dairy farm worker Luis Jiménez gambles every time he drives without a license. Even a minor traffic stop could alert immigration agents that he…