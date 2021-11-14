-
Officials from state and local government and drug treatment agencies announced the imminent opening of a new wing of addiction treatment beds at Helio…
-
A New York state health department program that enables hospitals to surpass the usual limit on the number of opioid-addicted patients who can receive…
-
Helio Health, which runs all 25 of the inpatient detox beds in Monroe County, stopped accepting appointments and moved to a walk-in-only system in August.…
-
Faced with a distinct shortage of opioid detox beds locally, the town of Gates is partnering with three addiction treatment centers in Pennsylvania, town…