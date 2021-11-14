-
In the span of three days last month, Walgreens pharmacies in Monroe County misreported the results of eight novel coronavirus tests to a state database,…
The chairs of the state legislative health committees are proposing a bill that would help protect the privacy of New Yorkers who give personal…
New York state’s efforts to contain the novel coronavirus and reopen the economy rely heavily on contact tracers. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said late last month…
John Owens Jr. has been doing contact tracing for 20 years. Usually, his work focuses on sexually transmitted infections -- each year, there are thousands…