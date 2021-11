Weekdays 5-10 a.m. on AM 1370 & FM 107.5 / 5-9 a.m. on WRUR 88.5 FM

Every weekday morning, Beth Adams brings you the latest news and information you need to get your day started during Morning Edition. She's joined by meteorologist Josh Nichols, who tells you if you'll need an umbrella, sunglasses, or a parka.