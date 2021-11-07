Bomb threats reported at Cornell University, other Ivy League schools

ITHACA, NY (WSKG) A bomb threat at Cornell University on Sunday led to the evacuation of four buildings on the Ithaca campus. Students and staff were told to avoid the main campus. Police are investigating.

The affected buildings included the law school, an engineering school building, a humanities building and a multi-use building that houses lecture halls and one of the university’s dining halls.

The bomb threats at Cornell coincided with similar threats at other Ivy League schools over the weekend, including Columbia, Yale and Brown, according to messages sent by the schools’ campus safety departments.

On Friday afternoon, a single caller told police that bombs had been placed in eight buildings on Yale’s New Haven, Conn. campus, according to A.P. reports.

Yale’s student newspaper reported that some 40 bombs had been reported on their campus. Yale got the “all-clear” from campus police at around 7 p.m. on the same evening.

Three buildings on Columbia’s campus were evacuated around 2 p.m. on Sunday and were reopened about three hours later after the New York City Police Department searched the building.

The incident at Brown occurred just after 4 p.m. The bomb threats at Columbia and Brown occurred at around the same time as the incident at Cornell University.

So far, no injuries or fatalities have been reported at any of the schools.