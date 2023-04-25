Today's headlines for April 25

As Rochester sees a huge spike in thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles, the city is joining other municipalities in suing the automakers; Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says efforts to fill key county social services positions have paid off; union representatives in the Rochester City School District are calling for increased security measures on school campuses; and advocates for the Medical Aid in Dying Act are once again urging New York state lawmakers to pass the bill, which they say offers a compassionate option for terminally ill people and their families.

