UR Medicine’s Wilmot Cancer Institute receives prestigious NCI-designation

The University of Rochester’s Wilmot Cancer Institute has been designated as a National Cancer Institute.

The prestigious award aims to spotlight institutions that demonstrate leadership and excellence in cancer research, treatment, and patient care.

“It's very hopeful for the future, and they definitely deserve it,” said Sarah Moore, a patient at Wilmot.

Roughly three years ago Moore began treatment at the center for a kind of bone cancer called osteosarcoma. Now in remission, Moore was present to celebrate the center’s new designation on Wednesday.

“I got really tearful, because I just think it's so incredible,” Moore said.

Wilmot is the largest cancer care provider in upstate New York and the second largest in the state. It will be the 73rd center in the U.S. to achieve this milestone.

“Cancer is moving so quickly as a field that having access to the cutting-edge treatment and bringing that treatment here to Rochester — often before it's available anyplace else — is part of what this designation is about,” said Dr. Jonathan Friedberg, the director of Wilmot.

Friedberg said the designation will help Wilmot to be more attractive to patients, including those outside of the state. It also unlocks up to $10 million in additional federal funding for the institution.

“Federal funding of cancer research is essential,” he said. “I view that as a bipartisan area, and we've had and really enjoyed support from a bipartisan legislation group.”

The designation comes as President Donald Trump and his administration have considered cutting millions in federal funding to some medical research institutions. Friedberg said he doesn't see the cancer institute funding being threatened by the changes unfolding in the federal government.

The extra money, Friedberg said, will allow Wilmot to host many new clinical trials. He said the team at Wilmot is also excited about pursuing an area called developmental therapeutics, which involves creating infrastructure to more rapidly translate laboratory discoveries to the clinic.

“It's going to require some extensive recruitment and a little bit of capital to build a new center, and that's going to be our big area of focus.” Friedberg said.