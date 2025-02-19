Black churches take lead in helping the state increase health care access

New York State is recruiting more Black churches to help increase health care access in underserved communities. And two of the enlisted congregations are in Rochester.

The program called Choose Healthy Life is a United Way of New York City initiative that includes 20 Black churches in the Big Apple. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced $1.5 million to expand the services to 10 churches in other cities.

That includes Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church in the city’s 19th Ward and New Bethel CME Church on the east side.

“Your wealth is really your health, and that's where we're coming from with this healthy life campaign,” said the Rev. Julius Clay, pastor at New Bethel.

Clay said his church has had a strong health ministry for a long time. The funding, he said, will allow them to meet the people where they are.

“People are looking for the church to get out of the (church) walls,” he said. “Now we're going to go out there and try to reach them.”

Hochul has recognized the church for being the nucleus of Black communities.

“Black churches play an indispensable role in neighborhoods across New York State,” she said in a news release, “connecting people with services and resources that enrich their lives and our communities as a whole.”

Choose Health Life will provide communities with “the critical health and wellness services” they need, Hochul said.

At New Bethel, Clay said, the bulk of the funding will go toward hiring someone to oversee the development of new programs and initiatives for the next six months.

“We will be getting the word out on how to keep yourself healthy,” Clay said. “It's about how to live rather than die young.”