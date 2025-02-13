UR Medicine's homecare workers plan one-day strike as contract talks continue

After an informational picket and nine months of failed contract negotiations, UR Medicine's home care workers are fed up with management, said Elizabeth Davila, an organizer for their union.

“It's regressive bargaining. It is lack of preparation, lack of interest, and it's, quite frankly, disrespectful,” Davila said.

The workers are represented by 1199 SEIU. Davila said the group is gearing up for an eight-hour march in front of the URMHC office in Webster on Feb 24.

“We really just are fighting so that this group can have a better work-life balance,” she said. “We are very serious about getting this contract, and we are ready to do whatever it takes.”

UR Medicine homecare workers provide professional services for pediatric and adult patients who have left the hospital and are now receiving care at home. They include registered nurses, physical therapists, speech language pathologists, and dieticians.

The union issued a 10-day notice to management on Wednesday warning of a possible one-day strike if contract agreements are not made. The group is fighting for lower patient caseloads and better health insurance benefits.

“The people who are left with this agency are the people who are committed to their communities and their patients, and they want to make this agency successful,” said Tara Petersen, a physical therapy assistant with URMHC.

She said over the last year the agency has lost two-thirds of its workforce, leaving the remaining staff to take on more patients. She said hiring more staff and giving affordable quality health care benefits will make the position less cumbersome and more appealing to potential employees.

“Burnout is a real thing, and we all really want this job and really like our patients, but they have to help us. They have to understand that we need help,” Petersen said.

This would be the homecare workers' first union contract if they can reach an agreement with UR Medicine.

In a statement provided to media, management said while they recognize and respect their employees' rights to engage in a strike, they are sincere in their desire to reach a fair agreement and that they remain committed to treating its employees fairly.