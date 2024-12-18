Trillium hires former county health commissioner Michael Mendoza

Former Monroe County Health Commissioner Michael Mendoza has a new job — as senior vice president and chief operating officer for Trillium Health.

The community health center announced his hiring this week.

Provided photo Dr. Michael Mendoza

Dr. Mendoza resigned his county post in March, just 15 months into a second, six-year term. The reasons for his abrupt departure were shrouded in secrecy thanks, in part, to a separation agreement that prohibited either side from discussing it .

At Trillium, he will be responsible for day-to-day operations, implementing the organization’s strategic plan and working to increase access to programs and services.

The organization also announced the hiring of Christopher Woodring as vice president and chief pharmacy officer, overseeing Trillium’s two retail pharmacies, specialty/home delivery pharmacy and contract pharmacy partner relationships.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Mendoza and Christopher Woodring to our Executive Leadership Team," Jason Barnecut-Kearns, President & CEO of Trillium Health said in a news release announcing the hirings. "Their extensive experience, strong leadership, and unwavering commitment to our mission will significantly enhance our ability to serve the community, particularly as we transition to a Federally Qualified Health Center."

In the announcement, Trillium highlighted Mendoza’s eight years with the county, describing him as “a recognized community and regional leader” who spearheaded the county response to the opioid overdose crisis, “advocated for health equity and expanding the public health workforce, and ... led the county response to various communicable disease outbreaks including ZIKA, and measles.

“Most notably,” the statement continued, “Dr. Mendoza was a key leader in the public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic for the Monroe County region.”

Mendoza is a professor in family medicine and public health sciences at the University of Rochester Medical Center.