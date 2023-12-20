Dr. David Linehan tapped as University of Rochester Medical Center's new CEO

The University of Rochester has appointed a new chief executive officer for its medical center.

The UR board of trustees announced that David Linehan will be replacing Mark Taubman, who announced in September 2022 his plans to retire as University of Rochester Medical Center's top leader.

Linehan currently serves as the chair of the department of surgery at URMC — a position he’s held since 2014.

“Dr. Linehan has distinguished himself as one of the true stars of our clinical enterprise,” University President Sarah Mangelsdorf said in a news release. “He is well-poised to lead our world-class clinical operations and our nationally recognized medical school into the next chapters of success.”

As CEO, Linehan will also take on the roles of dean of the School of Medicine and Dentistry and senior vice president for health sciences.

Linehan will begin his new roles on February 1.

