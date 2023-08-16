Does Rochester have too many parking spaces? Find out where the city ranks

According to a recently updated map from the Parking Reform Network, 28% of the land in Rochester's Center City is dedicated solely to parking.

"It's around the middle of the pack," said Tony Jordan, the nonprofit's president. Some cities devote much more space to parking, such as San Bernardino, California (49%); Arlington, Texas (47%); and Lexington, Kentucky (38%).

Other urban centers have much less room for parking. New York City, for instance, has a meager 1% of its real estate set aside for that purpose.

Why is it important to know this?

The Parking Reform Network argues that the excessive use of land for parking encourages more car ownership and driving and contributes to traffic, greenhouse gas emissions, and housing shortages.

"Two parking spaces, which is commonly required for an apartment in the United States, take up as much space as the apartment and can add hundreds of dollars to the rent every month," said Jordan.

The network, whose members include researchers, city planners, and activists, recommends policy reform to bring balance to urban centers. Their suggestions include the elimination of minimum parking requirements for new residential and retail developments; commuter parking surcharges during peak hours; allowing or mandating shared parking; and unbundling the cost of parking from building leases.

