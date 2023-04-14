Doulas can help people give birth. Advocates want to include them in New York's Medicaid budget

When Twylla Dillon went into labor with her first child, she remembers feeling helpless and voiceless as labor grew difficult and the pain became excruciating.

“I was threatened with a C-section,” Dillon said. “I did not feel empowered. I did not feel supported.”

That experience led Dillon to hire a birthing doula for her other three pregnancies. A doula is a non-clinical professional who provides physical, emotional and informational support to pregnant individuals before, during and after birth.

“Having that support, I cannot tell you how vital that was for me,” Dillon said.

Now, as the executive director of HealthConnect One, Dillon advocates for and connects families with birthing doulas — specifically patients of color.

Nationally, Black women are three times more likely to die during childbirth as white women, according to reports by Common Ground Health. In the Rochester and Finger Lakes region, maternal mortality is about 50% higher for Black mothers than white.

On Friday, Dillon joined other advocates outside Jordan Health Center on Rochester’s east side to call on Gov. Kathy Hochul to expand the state's Medicaid program to include doula services.

Racquel Stephen / WXXI News Local doulas and advocates stand in solidarity pushing for inclusion in state's Medicaid Program.

State Sen. Samra Brouk is leading the charge, sponsoring a bill that would reimburse doulas up to $1,930 for their services, including labor and delivery and visits both before and after birth.

“We must take deliberate steps to counteract the systemic racism that exists in our communities and in our health care system,” Brouk said.

She reported that, on average, those who have access to a doula are half as likely to need a cesarean section, have a 25% shorter labor time, and are two times less likely to experience a birth complication. She also said babies are four times less likely to have a low birth weight, and new mothers are significantly more likely to initiate breastfeeding and less likely to experience a maternal mental health condition, like postpartum depression.

“Why should this service only be available to people who can afford it, and the people who need it the most are left with little or no support or education?” asked Phyllis Sharp, owner of Royalty Birth Services.

Out of pocket, doulas can cost anywhere from $800 to $1,500 per birth.

Sharp said doulas can assist with navigating the system while promoting health literacy and providing culturally competent social support. She said that contributes to better birth outcomes.

“Doulas are dedicated to making sure birthing people feel heard, feel safe, feel empowered to make informed decisions regarding their care,” Sharp said.