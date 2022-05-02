Bronson's bill would make New York a 'safe haven' for trans youth

An assemblymember from Rochester is co-sponsoring legislation that would make New York a safe haven for young transgender people and their families.

Democrat Harry Bronson said his bill is in response to what he calls a "hate-filled movement" in other states to criminalize a person's identity.

Florida and Texas recently sought bans on gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth and several other states have proposed similar restrictions.

Bronson vowed that New York will not be complicit in this.

"What the legislation specifically would do is allow folks to come here to New York state, receive the gender-affirming care that they're entitled to get, and we would protect that health information here in the state, we would protect physicians who provide the gender-affirming care," Bronson said.

In addition, the bill would prohibit New York law enforcement agencies from cooperating with other states' investigations into gender-affirming care. Under the proposed measure, New York state would not enforce another state's legal separation of a parent from a child who chooses to seek that care.

A similar bill was introduced in California by Sen. Scott Wiener. Bronson said he and Sen. Brad Hoylman, co-sponsor of the bill, collaborated with Wiener on the legislation.

"I do not suspect I will get pushback from most of my colleagues in the Assembly and in the Senate because of our long history of protecting the rights of the transgender community," said Bronson.

But he isn't sure the measure will make it to the floor of the Assembly or Senate for a vote before New York's legislative session ends on June 2.

A growing body of research shows gender-affirming care improves the mental health and overall well-being of transgender people.

