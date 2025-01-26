Bills Lose Another Heart-Breaker to Chiefs in AFC Championship

Despite the team's first trip to the AFC Championship in five years, the Buffalo Bills fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, 32-29.

The Bills held Kansas City to a field goal with 3:33 left in the fourth quarter. But Buffalo was unable to convert on its final possession and turned the ball over on downs, as quarterback Josh Allen's fourth-down heave fell just through the arms of diving tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Buffalo's 29 points mark the team's most in a playoff matchup against the Chiefs during coach Sean McDermott's tenure. The Bills fell behind by 21-10 with under two minutes left in the second quarter, but Buffalo rallied to take a 22-21 lead by late in the third quarter.

The Bills ended with a 13-11 advantage in the second half but were outscored 11-7 in the final quarter.

Allen went 22-of-34 with 227 passing yards and two touchdowns, as well as 39 rushing yards. Allen's playoff record is now 7-6, while McDermott is 7-7.