WAMC's New York state legislative session kickoff special

The New York state legislative session kicked off Wednesday, and WAMC brought together legislative leaders, lawmakers, analysts and reporters to set up the 2025 agenda.

Guests included: WCNY's David Lombardo, host of "The Capitol Pressroom," Deputy Senate Majority Leader Mike Gianaris, WNYC capitol reporter Jon Campbell, WAMC Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Aaron Shellow-Lavine, Times Union statehouse reporter Raga Justin, New York state Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley, and WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King.