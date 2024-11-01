20 years later, the legacy of “Lost;" previewing Anomaly, Rochester’s genre film festival: coming up on "Connections," 11/1/24

BrAt82 - stock.adobe.com / 169179154 Television Set

12:00: 20 years later, the legacy of “Lost”

1:00: Previewing Anomaly, Rochester’s genre film festival

On September 22, 2004, the fictional plane Oceanic 815 crashed into an island full of mystery, danger, and redemption. So began the intricate, and sometimes maddening, lore of the hit television drama, "Lost." 20 years after its debut, guest host Scott Pukos and our guests look back at the show’s iconic moments and characters, plus discuss its spot among other “golden era” TV shows. (mild spoilers, but nothing major).



Todd Sodano, television historian at St. John Fisher University, where he teaches in the new Film and Television program

Robert Thompson, trustee professor in the Television-Radio-Film Department and director of the Bleier Center for Television and Popular Culture at the Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University

Luke Mayo, co-host of Movie Chumps, the podcast on all things cinema

Then in our second hour, guest host Scott Pukos previews year six of Anomaly, Rochester’s genre film festival. We dive into the festival’s origin story, plus break down what exactly a genre film is, and preview the upcoming lineup. One trend for the 2024 slate? Social media as the horror element: dead influencers haunting the living to stay relevant; thrillers with the main character being an online ASMR queen; and the most terrifying element of all...dating apps. Our guests:

