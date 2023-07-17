© 2023 WXXI News
Ogdensburg Diocese declares bankruptcy as it faces abuse lawsuits

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jim Levulis
Published July 17, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT
Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg Bishop Rev. Terry LaValley announced the bankruptcy filing in a recorded video July 17, 2023.
WAMC screen capture
/
Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg Bishop Rev. Terry LaValley announced the bankruptcy filing in a recorded video July 17, 2023.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg is the latest in the region to declare bankruptcy as it faces numerous lawsuits alleging years of clergy abuse and misconduct. The Diocese, which covers more than 12,000 square miles in northern New York, says nearly 140 previously barred lawsuits were filed against it during the two-year window provided by the state’s Child Victims Act. Bishop Reverend Terry LaValley says 14 claims have been resolved through settlement or dismissal.

“And we have come to realize that reorganization is the best context for resolving the remaining claims while continuing our mission as a diocese,” LaValley said in a recorded message Monday. “Reorganization ensures that each survivor receives just compensation. It eliminates a race to the courthouse in which the earliest cases settled or brought to judgment, exhaust all resources available to pay claims, leaving nothing for victims whose cases are resolved later.”

Dioceses in Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse and Albany have also declared bankruptcy.

Jim Levulis
Born and raised in Eden, NY, Jim has been WAMC’s Associate News Director since October 2016. Since 2020, Jim has hosted WAMC's flagship news programs: Midday Magazine, Northeast Report and Northeast Report Late Edition. From 2013 to 2016, he worked as WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief.
