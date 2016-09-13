Nojay Wins 133rd Assembly GOP Primary, Milne Awaits A Decision

After the death of Assemblyman Bill Nojay, Republican leadership throughout the 133rd Assembly urged voters to still vote for Nojay in Tuesday’s GOP primary. The voters responded.

Nojay won the primary posthumously, defeating Honeoye Falls Mayor Rick Milne. Nojay’s win now gives GOP chairmen in Livingston, Monroe, and Stuben Counties (the counties where the Assembly district lies) the choice of who will replace Nojay on the ballot in the November 8 general election to face Democrat Barbara Baer. They will make their decision on Wednesday. Milne is reportedly on the short list of possible nominees.

Nojay died by suicide on Friday in Riverside Cemetery near his family graves. Nojay was to be in court that day to face federal fraud charges connected to a trust fund he was handling as an attorney. His funeral is scheduled for Friday.