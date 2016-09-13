© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Nojay Wins 133rd Assembly GOP Primary, Milne Awaits A Decision

WXXI News
Published September 13, 2016 at 11:10 PM EDT
Nojay.jpg

After the death of Assemblyman Bill Nojay, Republican leadership throughout the 133rd Assembly urged voters to still vote for Nojay in Tuesday’s GOP primary. The voters responded.

Nojay won the primary posthumously, defeating Honeoye Falls Mayor Rick Milne. Nojay’s win now gives GOP chairmen  in Livingston, Monroe, and Stuben Counties (the counties where the Assembly district lies) the choice of who will replace Nojay on the ballot in the November 8 general election to face Democrat Barbara Baer. They will make their decision on Wednesday. Milne is reportedly on the short list of possible nominees.

Nojay died by suicide on Friday in Riverside Cemetery near his family graves. Nojay was to be in court that day to face federal fraud charges connected to a trust fund he was handling as an attorney. His funeral is scheduled for Friday.

