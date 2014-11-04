WXXI Election Night Coverage

Follow all the results as they come in tonight during WXXI's Election Night coverage with Evan Dawson (@EvanDawson), Tim Kneeland and Katherine Smith on AM 1370 and online by clicking the "Listen Live" button at the top of the page, or on our mobile app for iPhone and Google Play.

You can follow the results on Twitter by following @WXXINews.

Follow our reporters who will bring on-location reports:

Michelle Faust (@MicheReports) will report from the Democratic headquarters at the Rochester Hyatt.

Hélène Biandudi Hofer (@HeleneWXXI) will report from the Republican headquarters at the Rochester Radisson.

Karen DeWitt (@KDewitt7) will report from Governor Andrew Cuomo's headquarters.

Jenna Flanagan (@JFlanNYS) will report from Rob Astorino headquarters.

Matt Ryan (@MMR_MattRyan), host of New York Now, will also join us along with other reporters covering races from across the state.

PBS NewsHour will have coverage of the national races during a special half-hour report at 11 p.m on WXXI-TV.