Connections: Bills Talk; and Empire State Pride Agenda Dinner

In the first half of the show, Scott Pitoniak recaps the Buffalo Bills draft and discusses the need for a new stadium to keep the Bills in town.

Then, New York State Senator Brad Hoylman is our guest. He is the keynote speaker at this weekend's Empire State Pride Agenda Spring Dinner. Senator Hoylman is a supporter of the Gender Expression Non-Discrimination Act (GENDA), and the lead sponsor on the Child-Parent Security Act.