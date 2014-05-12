© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Bills Talk; and Empire State Pride Agenda Dinner

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published May 12, 2014 at 4:42 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

In the first half of the show, Scott Pitoniak recaps the Buffalo Bills draft and discusses the need for a new stadium to keep the Bills in town. 

Then, New York State Senator Brad Hoylman is our guest. He is the keynote speaker at this weekend's Empire State Pride Agenda Spring Dinner. Senator Hoylman is a supporter of the Gender Expression Non-Discrimination Act (GENDA), and the lead sponsor on the Child-Parent Security Act.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
