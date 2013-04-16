Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Local Runner Crossed Finish Line Minutes Before the Explosions
A Rochester area runner who took part in Monday's Boston Marathon describes the chaotic scene that took place after two bombs exploded near the finish line.
Bill Pollock says he had just crossed the finish line when it happened.