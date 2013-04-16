© 2021 WXXI News
Local Runner Crossed Finish Line Minutes Before the Explosions

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published April 16, 2013 at 8:50 AM EDT
A Rochester area runner who took part in Monday's Boston Marathon describes the chaotic scene that took place after two bombs exploded near the finish line.  

Bill Pollock says he had just crossed the finish line when it happened.

Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
