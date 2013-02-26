Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Need To Know Rochester - February 22, 2013
Watch the entire program, or click the links below to skip ahead to selected topics
Equal sports opportunities for students with disabilities
Racial disparities in the Rochester suburban housing market
Battling child sex trafficking in Rochester
Goodbye to East Avenue Wegmans...for now
http://youtu.be/Eq0_yKH1Ock