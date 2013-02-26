© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Need To Know Rochester - February 22, 2013

WXXI News
Published February 26, 2013 at 11:01 AM EST

Watch the entire program, or click the links below to skip ahead to selected topics

Equal sports opportunities for students with disabilities

Racial disparities in the Rochester suburban housing market

Battling child sex trafficking in Rochester

Goodbye to East Avenue Wegmans...for now

http://youtu.be/Eq0_yKH1Ock

