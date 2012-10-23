Beth Adams Joins WXXI News

Veteran radio journalist Beth Adams will be joining WXXI News in late November, a move designed to strengthen WXXI's award-winning news coverage. Adams will become the new local host of NPR's Morning Edition starting November 26.

WXXI President & CEO Norm Silverstein commented on the hiring of Adams:

“We’re proud to welcome Beth Adams as the newest member of the WXXI family. She will be a great addition to our news department, which already boasts a dedicated group of journalists focused on in-depth reporting on issues that concern our community and state.”

Adams is best known as the former co-host of WHAM 1180's morning news show with Chet Walker; she spent over 23 years at WHAM 1180. Adams was let go by WHAM 1180 last October and is currently Marketing and Communications Specialist at Bivona Child Advocacy Center.

Alex Crichton has been named the new local host of NPR's All Things Considered. Crichton joined WXXI in 1984 and has been Morning Edition host since 1997. Crichton will host All Things Considered starting November 26.

Current All Things Considered host and reporter Hélène Biandudi has been named full-time reporter, and contributor to WXXI-TV's Need To Know Rochester. Biandudi will continue her focus on education reporting.



