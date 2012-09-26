Democrat Randy Weaver Runs in 133rd Assembly District Race

The Monroe and Livingston County Democratic Chairs are throwing their support behind Randy Weaver's candidacy in the 133rd Assembly District.

Weaver is a second-term Steuben County legislator and pharmacist with pharmacy businesses in Hornell and Dansville. Weaver says he wants to take his small business and agriculture experience to Albany.

"It’s a very diverse district and one that has a lot of unique needs to it. But the needs in the state are all the same. We need to work on creating more jobs," Weaver says. "So each local municipality can have a better say in how they want to spend their moneys."

Meanwhile, the chair of the Livingston County Democratic Committee Chair, Judith Hunter, says Weaver would give a voice to the mostly rural and agricultural district.

"The way the majority is set up, someone who is in the smaller conference really doesn't get in the room when decisions are being made," Hunter says. "And that has made counties like Steuben and counties like Livingston be at a disadvantage for a very long time, and we're very eager to change that."

Weaver is facing Republican talk show broadcaster Bill Nojay and Conservative Avon mayor Richard Burke in a 3-way race in the general election. Nojay beat out Burke during the Republican primary on September 13.

The newly drawn 133rd District includes the southern portion of Monroe County, all of Livingston and the northern portion of Steuben County.