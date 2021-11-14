-
It was literally their 30 seconds or so of fame, several of the white deer that make their home at the former Seneca Army Depot, were the focus of the…
-
The white deer that are a popular feature of the former Seneca Army Depot in Romulus could be getting some national publicity very soon.Officials with the…
-
ConnectionsWe're broadcasting from WEOS Finger Lakes Public Radio in Geneva for a conversation about the Seneca White Deer. The rare herd now finds its official,…
-
ConnectionsOnce again, the fate of 200 white deer near Seneca Lake is up in the air. The deer live on a fenced property of roughly 7,000 acres, which spent years as…
-
ConnectionsThe fate of the famous white deer is now, quite literally, up for bid.Next month, the Seneca County IDA is collecting bids for how to develop 7,000 acres…