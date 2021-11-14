-
New York’s largest teachers union is planning to file a lawsuit against the state if Gov. Andrew Cuomo and members of the state Legislature don’t release…
-
An association representing local teachers is expressing serious concerns about current plans to reopen schools next month.The Monroe County Federation of…
-
ConnectionsLast month the Rochester City School District laid off more than 100 teachers. What happens to them?The RCSD is working with community leaders and local…
-
Three busloads of people headed from Rochester to Albany on Tuesday to demand an increase in education funding.Rochester City School student Maya Adams…
-
ConnectionsThe Rochester City School District has sent letters informing dozens of teachers that they will lose their jobs, or be shifted to different positions,…
-
"I really love Rochester. I love the simplicity. I love the sense of neighborhood. I love the fact that it's common to speak to people on the street...
-
ConnectionsOfficers from New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) are in Rochester. They join us to discuss a range of issues, including school safety; testing; a…
-
ConnectionsNew York State's Teacher of the Year is back in studio. Christopher Albrecht is a fourth grade teacher at the Fred W. Hill School in Brockport. He joins…
-
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York is expanding a program designed to keep top teachers in the classroom.The New York State Master Teacher Program started in…
-
Ed Boland was a teacher for exactly one year in one of the toughest schools in New York City. He walked away from a cushy job to pursue teaching, only to…