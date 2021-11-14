Sen. Charles Schumer

-
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that the Rochester-Finger Lakes region will receive $391 million for K-12 education. The money comes from the…
Sen. Chuck Schumer called on the federal government and drug manufacturer Merck to address what he called a “critical shortage” of a bladder cancer…
Senator Charles Schumer made a stop at the Sibley Building in downtown Rochester Monday to lend his support to the first-ever food business incubator in…
New York Senator Chuck Schumer took aim at the conception of the opioid epidemic as an urban concern Friday. Standing in front of the one-story police…
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer introduced a bill Monday that would compel the U.S. Postal Service to allow veterans’ groups to solicit donations on post office…
Senator Chuck Schumer joined a chorus of local voices Friday to demand tighter restrictions around the sales and marketing of e-cigarettes. The New York…
It looks like U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer will be re-elected to a fourth term on Nov. 8, barring any major turn of events. He’s about 40 points ahead of his…