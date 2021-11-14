Segregated Schools

-
ConnectionsSegregation has become a charged national issue once again, due to the political scuffle between former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala…
Carlotta Walls LaNier was 14 years old when she and eight other African American students walked through the doors of the formerly all-white Central High…
In 1943, students of Mexican descent were required to enroll in separate schools from white children. In 1944, when Sylvia Mendez was in third grade, she…
In this Q&A interview, Michael Petrilli, Executive Vice President of the Thomas B. Fordham Institute and author of The Diverse Schools Dilemma: A Parent's…
Part Three of the Series, "Rochester Remembers the Dream."All this week, WXXI News presents a five part series called "50 Years Later: Rochester Remembers…