-
The Community Design Center of Rochester is asking whether the pandemic is making people reconsider where and how they live.The nonprofit, which promotes…
-
ConnectionsHow can so-called rust belt cities take advantage of the digital economy to revitalize their urban centers? It’s a question planner and developer Jennifer…
-
ConnectionsHow can urban design help alleviate poverty? It’s a question that informs the work of Katie Swenson, the vice president of National Design Initiatives at…
-
ConnectionsWhat can Rochester learn from a city like Birmingham, Michigan? The city – just north of Detroit – has been hailed for completely implementing a plan…
-
ConnectionsWe preview the final event of the Community Design Center's 2017 Reshaping Rochester Series. This time, the focus is on riverfront revitalization,…
-
ConnectionsHow and where we build housing, streets, and stores can have major effects the health of our communities. That’s the focus of the next Reshaping Rochester…
-
ConnectionsUrban agriculture: it's a growing and popular concept in many places, and it's the subject of the next Reshaping Rochester event. So what is the future of…
-
ConnectionsWe talk about urban rebirth in upstate cities. Arian Horbovetz is a photographer and writer who has been traveling across the state to highlight the…
-
ConnectionsThe Reshaping Rochester Series looks to an unlikely source for inspiration: Detroit. Maurice Cox, a respected veteran in community design and the former…
-
ConnectionsThe Community Design Center is launching its 2017 Reshaping Rochester Series, with a call for more civic engagement. The new season of events is titled…