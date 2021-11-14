primary day 2016

-
After the death of Assemblyman Bill Nojay, Republican leadership throughout the 133rd Assembly urged voters to still vote for Nojay in Tuesday’s GOP…
-
Peter Vazquez and Bob Zinck will have to wait until Tuesday to see who gets a shot to pry the 138th Assembly District seat from Democratic hands.The…
-
In 2010, Harry Bronson won a Democratic primary for an Assembly seat that he would ultimately win in the general election. Bronson hasn’t had to run a…
-
When the polls close at 9 p.m, WXXI News will provide you with the latest results on-the-air and online. Here’s our coverage plans for tonight:Who to…