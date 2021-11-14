-
Open Door Mission is embarking on a new venture.The nearly 70-year-old organization, which provides emergency shelter and services for homeless…
-
For those who are homeless or impoverished, Thanksgiving can often be a difficult time regardless of a pandemic. Local organizations helping those in need…
-
A local homeless shelter is serving more people while also dealing with fewer volunteers and donations due to the coronavirus outbreak.Open Door Mission…
-
ConnectionsA few months ago, the Open Door Mission looked to be stuck in NIMBY (not in my backyard) nation. The Mission wants to create a long-term residential care…